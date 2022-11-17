He needs to resurrect locker room fear factor: Jim Courier reflects on recent downfall of Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's quest for a first-ever ATP Finals title has ended following a second straight loss in the group stage in Turin. He has struggled to keep up with the fast conditions at the Pala Alpitour Arena and has gone down in straight sets in both of his matches so far.

The World No. 2 still has one group-stage match left, against third seed Casper Ruud. With things not going his way right now, defeating Ruud would help Nadal end the season on a winning note and begin preparations for the new season.

Former tennis player Jim Courier, in a conversation on the Tennis Channel, pointed out how crucial the match against Ruud will be for the 36-year-old, even though there is nothing at stake in the tournament.

"Everyone knows it. Everyone's talking about how they feel they have a chance now, and they did not feel that way before. He needs to resurrect a little bit of that for the locker room fear factor for Australia. That's why this match matters to Rafa," he said.

With next season fast approaching, Courier asserted how important it is for the Spaniard to head into the vacation with the right mindset and momentum.

"He needs momentum towards next season. He wants to build a little bit of that aura back," he stated.

"Rafa's clearly got the better of this match-up" - Andy Roddick on Rafael Nadal's final group stage match against Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals

Top seed Rafael Nadal suffered crushing defeats in his first two group-stage matches at the 2022 ATP Finals, which saw him get knocked out of the tournament. The Spaniard has now endured his fourth straight loss across all ATP events.

While it is evident that the veteran is undergoing a difficult phase, former tennis player Andy Roddick backed the 22-time Grand Slam champion to claim victory in his final group stage match against Casper Ruud.

In a conversation on the Tennis Channel, Roddick stated:

"Tennis is interesting, it's always a match-up problem. We know Casper Ruud is in better form right now, and we know he is playing better, but the match-ups matter. Rafa's clearly got the better of this match-up... to this point of their careers"

Nadal holds a 1-0 head-to-head record with Ruud. They met in the Roland Garros championship match this year, where the Spaniard outclassed the 23-year-old in three sets to clinch the title.

