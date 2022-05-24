"He is the person you all think Djokovic is and I see no repercussion" - Tennis fans react after Andrey Rublev loses his temper, almost injures court assistant at French Open

Andrey Rublev faced the ire of tennis fans during his first-round match at the 2022 French Open against Soon-woo Kwon. The Russian player lost his cool and almost injured a court official with a ball he smashed in anger.

The World No. 7 lost a nervy opening set in the tiebreaker. Soon after, Rublev smashed a ball that ricocheted off the players' chair and almost hit one of the court sweepers on the head. He then went on to throw his water bottle in anger after sitting in his chair.

Fans on social media did not take well to the incident, to say the least. Some compared the incident to Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the 2020 US Open, urging for similar action to be taken in this case.

"It is time we talked about Rublev and his anger issues. He is the person you all think Djokovic is and I see no recupersion ffs," wrote a fan on social media.

James @aiamjames It is time we talked about Rublev and his anger issues. He is the person you all think Djokovic is and I see no recupersion ffs... It is time we talked about Rublev and his anger issues. He is the person you all think Djokovic is and I see no recupersion ffs...

After you narrowly avoid decapitating a groundsman, you probably shouldn't immediately smash a water bottle on the court. Wait two or three changeovers at least. James @aiamjames Anything to say my loveley TT, the last bastion of morality? Rublev almost rip off the assistant's head... twitter.com/aiamjames/stat… Anything to say my loveley TT, the last bastion of morality? Rublev almost rip off the assistant's head... twitter.com/aiamjames/stat… https://t.co/uDdeBH23ZP I think we can safely say this isn't a great look.After you narrowly avoid decapitating a groundsman, you probably shouldn't immediately smash a water bottle on the court. Wait two or three changeovers at least. twitter.com/aiamjames/stat… I think we can safely say this isn't a great look. After you narrowly avoid decapitating a groundsman, you probably shouldn't immediately smash a water bottle on the court. Wait two or three changeovers at least. twitter.com/aiamjames/stat…

"Djokovic was disqualified at the US Open. Here the episode is similar but with different dynamics. Nothing for Rublev (translated)," another account wrote.

Yonis @lastdanceszn James @aiamjames Anything to say my loveley TT, the last bastion of morality? Rublev almost rip off the assistant's head... twitter.com/aiamjames/stat… Anything to say my loveley TT, the last bastion of morality? Rublev almost rip off the assistant's head... twitter.com/aiamjames/stat… https://t.co/uDdeBH23ZP This is 1000% more dangerous than what Nole get DQ for, but hey Rublev ain't a threat to win slams so BWEH twitter.com/aiamjames/stat… This is 1000% more dangerous than what Nole get DQ for, but hey Rublev ain't a threat to win slams so BWEH twitter.com/aiamjames/stat…

yp @yampapii @lastdanceszn Rublev hit it recklessly hard but purposely directed it away from people. Novak hit it softer however he was reckless as to the direction. Clearly people would be there. Both are accidents. Andrey probably should have been defaulted tbh @lastdanceszn Rublev hit it recklessly hard but purposely directed it away from people. Novak hit it softer however he was reckless as to the direction. Clearly people would be there. Both are accidents. Andrey probably should have been defaulted tbh

Similar incidents of bad temper on the tennis court made headlines earlier this year with the likes of Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev, and Jenson Brooksby being involved. Alexander Zverev's outburst, in particular, drew a fine and a suspended ban from the ATP. Some fans expressed that stricter action in such situations is the need of the hour.

"It’s really time for a severe penalty every time a player hits a ball in frustration or chucks a racket. If it doesn’t leave your hand, fine, but throwing something endangers other people. Tennis is a freaking game; don’t throw your toys," another fan wrote.

Owen @tennisnation It’s really time for a severe penalty every time a player hits a ball in frustration or chucks a racket. If it doesn’t leave your hand, fine, but throwing something endangers other people. Tennis is a freaking game; don’t throw your toys. It’s really time for a severe penalty every time a player hits a ball in frustration or chucks a racket. If it doesn’t leave your hand, fine, but throwing something endangers other people. Tennis is a freaking game; don’t throw your toys.

Owen @tennisnation Jump right to a game penalty every time this happens and it would hardly happen again. Problem solved. And get any player who needs one a psychologist or therapist. Jump right to a game penalty every time this happens and it would hardly happen again. Problem solved. And get any player who needs one a psychologist or therapist.

AllAboutTennisBlog @TennisBlogger1 @tennisnation And Rublev has been teetering on the edge with his meltdowns for quite some time now. Needs to get a hold of his emotions, it's a terrible look. @tennisnation And Rublev has been teetering on the edge with his meltdowns for quite some time now. Needs to get a hold of his emotions, it's a terrible look.

The seventh seed left behind the disappointment of the first set and went on to win 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Is Andrey Rublev a potential darkhorse for the 2022 French Open title?

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 French Open - Day Three

Andrey Rublev has been in decent form this claycourt season. After losing in the third round in Monte-Carlo against Jannik Sinner, Rublev won the Serbia Open. He beat home favorite Novak Djokovic in the final, bageling the Serb in the deciding set.

He then made the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, losing a tight three-set battle to Stefanos Tsitsipas but lost in the second round in Rome against Filip Krajinovic.

The seventh seed will aim for a deep run at the French Open. He faces Federico Delbonis in the second round and could potentially face Sinner in the fourth round and Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

