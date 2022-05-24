"He is the person you all think Djokovic is and I see no repercussion" - Tennis fans react after Andrey Rublev loses his temper, almost injures court assistant at French Open

Andrey Rublev faced the ire of tennis fans during his first-round match at the 2022 French Open against Soon-woo Kwon. The Russian player lost his cool and almost injured a court official with a ball he smashed in anger.
The World No. 7 lost a nervy opening set in the tiebreaker. Soon after, Rublev smashed a ball that ricocheted off the players' chair and almost hit one of the court sweepers on the head. He then went on to throw his water bottle in anger after sitting in his chair.
Fans on social media did not take well to the incident, to say the least. Some compared the incident to Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the 2020 US Open, urging for similar action to be taken in this case.
"It is time we talked about Rublev and his anger issues. He is the person you all think Djokovic is and I see no recupersion ffs," wrote a fan on social media.
"Djokovic was disqualified at the US Open. Here the episode is similar but with different dynamics. Nothing for Rublev (translated)," another account wrote.
Similar incidents of bad temper on the tennis court made headlines earlier this year with the likes of Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev, and Jenson Brooksby being involved. Alexander Zverev's outburst, in particular, drew a fine and a suspended ban from the ATP. Some fans expressed that stricter action in such situations is the need of the hour.
"It’s really time for a severe penalty every time a player hits a ball in frustration or chucks a racket. If it doesn’t leave your hand, fine, but throwing something endangers other people. Tennis is a freaking game; don’t throw your toys," another fan wrote.
The seventh seed left behind the disappointment of the first set and went on to win 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Is Andrey Rublev a potential darkhorse for the 2022 French Open title?
Andrey Rublev has been in decent form this claycourt season. After losing in the third round in Monte-Carlo against Jannik Sinner, Rublev won the Serbia Open. He beat home favorite Novak Djokovic in the final, bageling the Serb in the deciding set.
He then made the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, losing a tight three-set battle to Stefanos Tsitsipas but lost in the second round in Rome against Filip Krajinovic.
The seventh seed will aim for a deep run at the French Open. He faces Federico Delbonis in the second round and could potentially face Sinner in the fourth round and Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.