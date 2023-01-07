"He reads his opponents probably the best that anyone can read" - Sebastian Korda praises Novak Djokovic's tactical ability

Sebastian Korda has waxed lyrical about Novak Djokovic's tactical nous ahead of their potential summit clash at the Adelaide International 1.

Korda progressed to the final after getting past Yoshihito Nishioka in the semifinals on Saturday. The American led 7-6 (5), 1-0 before the Japanese retired due to an apparent leg injury.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will take on Daniil Medvedev in the other last-four clash, with the winner set to face Korda in Sunday's final.

Speaking to the media after booking his place in the final, the World No. 33 opened up on his feelings about facing either Daniil Medvedev or Novak Djokovic.

"Both are pretty tough to play. I would love to play either of them. I played Daniil in 2021. Just see what I learned from that, how I can change a few things here and there. Yeah, very excited for either one who plays. It's always a great thing to learn from different kinds of players when you play them. I'm very excited for it," Sebastian Korda said.

Korda, who has not faced the Serb in his career so far, highlighted the sheer amount of effort it takes to get past the 35-year-old given the latter is close to being tactically perfect.

"I think to get over that finish line, I think he is so good, if Plan A isn't working, he goes to Plan B, Plan C, plan D. He has all these different tactics he can use against you. He reads his opponents probably the best that anyone can read," Korda said.

The 22-year-old believes he has the weapons to take the game to the Serb, and asserted he would try to do the same should they meet in the final.

"I think it takes a big game to beat him. I think I have that type of style. Just try to go into him and try to come out on top," the American stated.

Korda stressed that Sunday's final would hold a lot of value for him given he would go toe-to-toe with one of the two best players in men's tennis.

"Yeah, I mean, it's massive. Playing either against Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest of all time, or Medvedev, who in the last couple years has been on the top. I'm really excited for it," he said.

"It's going to be a great learning experience for me no matter what the outcome. But I'm going to go for the win tomorrow and I'm going to give it my all," he continued.

Novak Djokovic is 2 wins away from securing his 92nd career title

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

Novak Djokovic has won a whopping 91 titles on tour so far in singles. Wins over Daniil Medvedev and Sebastian Korda will see the Serb claiming his 92nd title on tour, which will help him draw level with Rafael Nadal's tally.

The 21-time Major champion is currently fifth on the all-time list of most title winners in the Open Era, behind Nadal, Ivan Lendl (94), Roger Federer (103), and Jimmy Connors (109).

