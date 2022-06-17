"He is really going for the Calendar Slam" - Tennis fans react to the sight of Rafael Nadal practicing on grass ahead of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal's participation in the upcoming Wimbledon Championships has been a topic of huge speculation over the last couple of weeks, but the latest news from Spain has put an end to all that.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has finally been spotted ahead of the Grass Major at the Mallorca Country Club, all but confirming that he will be playing in SW19 at the end of the month.

While the official confirmation is only due tomorrow, courtesy of a press conference the Spaniard is scheduled to host, tennis fans immediately flocked to social media to rejoice.

Mallorca Championships @MallorcaChamps



Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.



See you tomorrow Hey @RafaelNadal Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.See you tomorrow Hey @RafaelNadal 👋Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.See you tomorrow 😉 https://t.co/Ti9pKPRuDF

The World No. 4's injury status was a major cause for concern. However, now that they have seen the intensity with which the former World No. 1 practiced, users on Twitter were satisfied that he will make an appearance at the event this year without fail.

Having already won the first two Slams of the year for the first time ever in his career, the elusive Calendar Slam is in sight for the 36-year-old, and his fans are certain that this could be his best ever shot at accomplishing the feat.

"He is really going for the Calendar Slam. And if rain does not interrupt his matches and force him to play indoor, there's a positive chance of him winning the SW19," one fan tweeted.

Sayan @Tweets_by_Sayan

And if rain does not interrupt his matches and force him to play indoor, there's a positive chance of him winning the SW19 🤲 Mallorca Championships @MallorcaChamps



Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.



See you tomorrow Hey @RafaelNadal Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.See you tomorrow Hey @RafaelNadal 👋Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.See you tomorrow 😉 https://t.co/Ti9pKPRuDF He is really going for the calendar slam 🤤And if rain does not interrupt his matches and force him to play indoor, there's a positive chance of him winning the SW19 🤲 twitter.com/MallorcaChamps… He is really going for the calendar slam 🤤🔥And if rain does not interrupt his matches and force him to play indoor, there's a positive chance of him winning the SW19 🤲 twitter.com/MallorcaChamps…

"If Rafael Nadal takes Wimbledon, there will be no one, absolutely no one, who can stop him from taking the US Open," another fan tweeted.

"Would guess that if Rafael Nadal is still practising on grass, he is pretty confident he'll be at Wimbledon - or at least has a very good chance. Great news for the tournament and for Rafa," one user posted.

James Gray @jamesgraysport



Great news for the tournament and for Rafa. Mallorca Championships @MallorcaChamps



Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.



See you tomorrow Hey @RafaelNadal Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.See you tomorrow Hey @RafaelNadal 👋Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.See you tomorrow 😉 https://t.co/Ti9pKPRuDF Would guess that if Rafael Nadal is still practising on grass, he is pretty confident he'll be at Wimbledon - or at least has as very good chance.Great news for the tournament and for Rafa. twitter.com/MallorcaChamps… Would guess that if Rafael Nadal is still practising on grass, he is pretty confident he'll be at Wimbledon - or at least has as very good chance.Great news for the tournament and for Rafa. twitter.com/MallorcaChamps…

"Dear Rafa, it has been a while that we did not win a Wimbledon title. This year would be extra-special. Let's do this!!!!" another user posted.

AM22PM @AM22PM Mallorca Championships @MallorcaChamps



Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.



See you tomorrow Hey @RafaelNadal Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.See you tomorrow Hey @RafaelNadal 👋Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.See you tomorrow 😉 https://t.co/Ti9pKPRuDF Dear Rafa, it has been a while that we did not win a Wimbledon title. This year would be extra-special. Let's do this!!!! twitter.com/mallorcachamps… Dear Rafa, it has been a while that we did not win a Wimbledon title. This year would be extra-special. Let's do this!!!! twitter.com/mallorcachamps…

Jerry Da Ponte @JerryDaponte @SitTanyusha Hard to imagine he doesn’t play Wimbledon if he’s practicing. Perhaps tomorrows presser is simply to announce 1 he is playing & then calls the season early to help with the expected child on the way. @SitTanyusha Hard to imagine he doesn’t play Wimbledon if he’s practicing. Perhaps tomorrows presser is simply to announce 1 he is playing & then calls the season early to help with the expected child on the way.

AR @BuggyWhipFH

2019: SF



2022: ?



He’s got the momentum from RG and AO this year. Should he navigate the first 4 matches, he will be tough to beat. He’s going to need a kind draw but don’t see why he can’t get #3 at Wimbledon. Mallorca Championships @MallorcaChamps



Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.



See you tomorrow Hey @RafaelNadal Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.See you tomorrow Hey @RafaelNadal 👋Look who is practicing today at Mallorca Country Club.See you tomorrow 😉 https://t.co/Ti9pKPRuDF 2018: SF2019: SF2022: ?He’s got the momentum from RG and AO this year. Should he navigate the first 4 matches, he will be tough to beat. He’s going to need a kind draw but don’t see why he can’t get #3 at Wimbledon. twitter.com/mallorcachamps… 2018: SF 2019: SF 2022: ? He’s got the momentum from RG and AO this year. Should he navigate the first 4 matches, he will be tough to beat. He’s going to need a kind draw but don’t see why he can’t get #3 at Wimbledon. twitter.com/mallorcachamps…

Rafael Nadal could move one step closer to the Triple Career Grand Slam with a title run in Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal could become the first man in history to complete the Triple Career Grand Slam

Assuming Rafael Nadal does indeed decide to play at Wimbledon this year, a title run will see the Spaniard move one step closer to becoming the first man in history to achieve a Triple Career Grand Slam.

The World No. 4 has 14 titles at the French Open, four at the US Open and two each at Wimbledon and the Australian Open. If he wins the trophy at SW19 in the coming days, the Mallorcan would have to win the Australian Open once more to complete the accomplishment.

Novak Djokovic is the only other male player to have completed the Double Career Grand Slam, and the Serb will need to win one more title at Roland Garros to accomplish the feat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far