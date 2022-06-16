Watch: Rafael Nadal practices on grass in Mallorca ahead of expected Wimbledon announcement on Friday

Rafael Nadal and his fans have a lot to cheer about this week. On Wednesday, the Spaniard was seen practicing hard on the grass courts at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, indicating that he is getting closer to his intended participation at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Just a day after the 22-time Grand Slam champion greeted fans - who congratulated him on his upcoming fatherhood - a video has emerged of Nadal involved in an intense tennis sparring session. However, there is still no confirmation of his Wimbledon plans.

In the video, the Spaniard can be seen hitting a few backhands and ripping some of his trademark forehand shots. Most importantly, he seemed to be moving swiftly without any visible discomfort. Less than a week ago, he received treatment for his injured left foot.

As per a report by Ultima Hora, Wednesday's training was more than just a test to see whether his left foot was holding up well after treatment, which involved radiofrequency ablation to the nerves of the foot. It was an intense training session that went on for nearly 2.5 hours.

Genny SS @genny_ss



"Nadal aims at Wimbledon" This piece on yesterday's practice is very positive. Rafa not only tested his foot but trained intensively for 2.5h [his young partner could hardly cope w/Rafa's shots] Treatment seems to be working. Let's hear from Rafa tomorrow"Nadal aims at Wimbledon" ultimahora.es/deportes/tenis… This piece on yesterday's practice is very positive. Rafa not only tested his foot but trained intensively for 2.5h [his young partner could hardly cope w/Rafa's shots] Treatment seems to be working. Let's hear from Rafa tomorrow"Nadal aims at Wimbledon" ultimahora.es/deportes/tenis…

Rafael Nadal rallied on-court with his coach Carlos Moya and upcoming Spanish talent Martin Landaluce. Onlookers confirmed that the weight of Nadal's shots was too much to take for Landaluce at times. The 2-time Wimbledon champion worked on numerous aspects of his game during the session.

Certain Spanish media outlets have also reported that the Spaniard is set to make an announcement regarding his Wimbledon participation in a press conference on Friday. If all goes well, he could travel to London early next week ahead of the start of the tournament the following Monday.

A look back at Rafael Nadal's previous Wimbledon campaign in 2019

Rafael Nadal at The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

The Mallorcan's latest appearance at Wimbledon came in 2019. He withdrew from last year's event due to the same foot injury he is facing now. Back then, he entered the tournament as the third seed and began his campaign with a straight sets (6-3, 6-1, 6-3) win over Japan's Yuichi Sugita.

His next match was a challenging one against Nick Kyrgios. In a hard-fought and intense battle, the Spaniard came through 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4) to set up a third-round clash against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

He easily navigated the challenge with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win, before beating Portuguese player Joao Sousa in the fourth round with a similar scoreline (6-2, 6-2, 6-2). He then overcame big-serving American Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, to set up a 40th career meeting with Roger Federer.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion ended Nadal's 2019 Wimbledon campaign with a 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Spaniard. The two tennis greats have not faced each other since that match.

José Morgado @josemorgado Top 6 seeds pretty much set for Wimbledon if Nadal plays:



1. Djokovic

2. Nadal

3. Ruud

4. Tsitsipas

5. Alcaraz

6. Auger-Aliassime



Berrettini, 2021 runner up, needs to reach the final at the Queen's to be a top 8 seed. Top 6 seeds pretty much set for Wimbledon if Nadal plays:1. Djokovic2. Nadal3. Ruud4. Tsitsipas5. Alcaraz6. Auger-AliassimeBerrettini, 2021 runner up, needs to reach the final at the Queen's to be a top 8 seed.

