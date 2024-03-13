Caroline Wozniacki hilariously suggested during a recent interview that she and her husband David Lee, who is a former NBA champion, would fail if they switched sports.

On Tuesday, March 12, Wozniacki booked her place in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells 2024 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Germany's Angelique Kerber. In the previous rounds, she defeated the likes of Zhu Lin, Donna Vekic, and Katie Volynets, with Lee rooting for her from the stands throughout.

After the win on Tuesday (March 12), Wozniacki appeared for the conventional on-court interview, where the host asked her about six-foot-nine-inch-tall Lee's chances in a tennis showdown against her and also how she would fare at basketball.

"I'm terrible at basketball and he's 6'9 so maybe he could get one serve in but if he's not playing the serves, I think neither of us has any chance at each other's sports," Wozniacki said laughing.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee tied the knot in June 2019. They have welcomed two children, Olivia and James, since then. Lee played in the NBA from 2005 to 2017 and notably won the championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

With a semifinal berth up for grabs, Wozniacki will take on top-seed Iga Swiatek on Thursday, March 14, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. She carries the experience of facing Swiatek once as both players met at the Canadian Open in 2019, where the Pole emerged as the victor.

Iga Swiatek: "Caroline Wozniacki's really consistent, solid, and you have to be patient"

Iga Swiatek overcame Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-2 in her fourth-round effort a couple of hours after Caroline Wozniacki qualified for the quarterfinals at the Indian Wells 2024.

Following her win, Swiatek fielded a few questions from the media about her preparations for the last-eight clash. She noted patience would be the key against the 2018 Australian Open champion, saying:

"I know a lot from a fan perspective, because I was watching her when I was younger. She's really, you know, consistent, solid, and you have to be patient playing against Caroline. But more tactical stuff, for sure, that my coach is going to prepare for me and we're going to talk before the match.

Swiatek continued:

"I honestly didn't know I was going to play against Caro. I got to know in my postmatch interview. I don't have anything ready yet, but for sure it's going to be exciting and it's going to be tough, so I'll be ready and I'll do my best."

Swiatek has yet to lose a set at Indian Wells as her wins in the previous rounds against Danielle Collins and Linda Noskova have come in straight sets (6-3, 6-0 and 6-4, 6-0, respectively).