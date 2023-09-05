"He’s arrogant, I wonder if anyone bothers to tell him to do better" - Fans frustrated by John McEnroe's commentary in Carlos Alcaraz's US Open 4R

John McEnroe's commentary during Carlos Alcaraz's fourth-round match at the 2023 US Open has sparked anger among several tennis fans. Many have voiced their frustration regarding the former World No. 1 describing Italy's Matteo Arnaldi as "a complete unknown" during his commentary at the American Major.

Alcaraz defeated Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win in one hour and 59 minutes on the Arthur Ashe Stadium to secure his place in the quarterfinals. This year's US Open marked the Italian's debut at Flushing Major and he defeated Jason Kubler, Arthur Fils, and Cameron Norrie to reach the fourth round.

During the match, McEnroe's commentary on World No. 61 Matteo Arnaldi was utterly dismissive, referring the Italian as "a complete unknown." This completely undermined Arnaldi's popularity which angered numerous tennis fans.

Fans took to social media to to vent their frustration regarding the same. One fan questioned about whether John McEnroe receives any feedback regarding his commentary.

They acknowledged his reputation of being arrogant but wondered if anyone takes the time to provide him with constructive criticism for improvement.

"Does he never get any feedback from the people who keep hiring him to comment??? or from the people in the booth with him? i get that he’s arrogant but i wonder if anyone bothers to tell him to do better," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed that they can't bear listening to John McEnroe and stated that they wanted Christopher Eubanks back in the commentary box as they found it refreshing to be relieved from the former World No. 1's nonsensical remarks for a few days.

"Please can we have Chris Eubanks back? I can’t bear to listen to McEnroe for the rest of the week. Sigh. It was so nice to be spared his inanities for a few days," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It's comical" - John McEnroe questions tennis' interest in Saudi investment after golf debacle

John McEnroe at the Louis Armstrong Stadium Dedication Ceremony

John McEnroe has voiced his concerns regarding the tennis governing bodies' interest in investment from Saudi Arabia, particularly in light of the ongoing official investigation conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into the Saudi-backed LIV Series. The DOJ's investigation focuses on potential antitrust issues.

Saudi Arabia has engaged in discussions with the ATP Tour regarding potential collaborative investments in the sport, with the assistance of their sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Furthermore, the PIF is actively pursuing the opportunity to host the 2023 Next Gen Finals in Jeddah.

During a conversation with Front Office Sports, McEnroe vehemently expressed his disapproval of the collaboration, making his opposition abundantly clear. He raised significant concerns regarding the decision of tennis officials to engage with the Saudis, especially in light of the widely publicized golf controversy.

“I don’t know why in the hell tennis would suddenly be; let’s talk to the Saudis after the debacle that you’re watching in golf," John McEnroe said. "To me, it’s comical that it’s even being brought up right now."

The American expressed reservations about endorsing the collaboration, firmly believing that it is not the direction tennis should be pursuing.

“I wouldn’t encourage it personally, the Saudi thing. I’m not surprised that tennis is being thrown into the mix after what we saw in golf,” McEnroe added. “I don’t think that’s something that we should be pursuing. It’s not in my hands.”

In an interview with ESPN, John McEnroe also acknowledged that the ultimate decision does not lie in his hands as someone else will have the final say.

“I wouldn’t do it. I don’t think our sport needs it. I don’t think it would benefit from it, & I don’t think we should do it,” John McEnroe said. “But as Chris Evert said, it’s not up to us. Someone else is going to make that decision. They’re talking about Next Gen Finals going there. This is just something that I don’t understand why we’re going in that direction.”