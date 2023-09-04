Is John McEnroe sick? The reason behind why the former World No. 1 won't be a part of the US Open coverage

Fans must have noticed John McEnroe's absence from his commentating duties at this year's US Open. The tournament has seen players produce some stunning tennis. Quite a few big names bowed out early, with a viral sickness that's spreading all over Flushing Meadows playing a role in their downfall.

It's not just the players who have been affected, with tennis pundit McEnroe also falling victim to it. The American wasn't feeling too well at the start of the tournament. Following a quick medical check-up, he revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

McEnroe has been a regular during ESPN's coverage of the US Open for years now. He shared an update regarding his health on the second day of the tournament, with the American hoping to get back into the commentary box sooner rather than later.

McEnroe's outspoken and clinical insights will be missed while he recovers. His banter with his fellow commentators coupled with his extensive experience on the court always gave viewers something to think about.

Meanwhile, as stated earlier, a few players were also affected by a mysterious illness doing the rounds at the US Open. Dominic Thiem, Ons Jabeur and Emil Ruusuvuori were among the few players to have been struck by the sickness.

John McEnroe enjoyed tremendous success at the US Open during his heyday

John McEnroe with Coco Gauff at a charity match at the 2022 US Open.

John McEnroe bagged seven Major titles in singles during his career, of which four were at the US Open. He completed a hat-trick of titles in New York between 1979 to 1981 and snagged his last title at the venue in 1984.

McEnroe also reached the final in 1985, but lost to his rival Ivan Lendl in four sets. He also excelled in doubles here, snagging another four trophies. He captured three titles alongside compatriot Peter Flemming, and another one with Australian Mark Woodforde.

Following his retirement from tennis, McEnroe remained active on the ATP Champions Tour. It's a competitive event which features retired players, all champions in their own right, battling in exciting matches all over the globe.

McEnroe has been the most successful player on the Champions tour, having been ranked as the year-end No. 1 on seven occasions. His notched up four consecutive finishes as the top-ranked player from 1998 to 2001. His next three runs at the top were in 2003, 2013 and 2016.