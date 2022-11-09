"Arthur Ashe wasn’t political? Billie Jean King isn't political?" - Tennis fans criticize Reilly Opelka for his views against voting and politics

Reilly Opelka has presented another controversial take on social media, this time in light of the mid-term elections in the US, drawing numerous disgruntled reactions from the tennis fan community. Opelka took a shot at those urging people to vote, before opining that politics must remain apart from tennis.

The likes of Coco Gauff and Martina Navratilova were among those actively urging people to exercise their right to vote, reaching out to their fans and followers on social media this week. Opelka, however, laughed off people urging others to vote.

"Imagine telling people to go vote," Reilly Opelka wrote on Twitter.

"Imagine telling people to go vote," Reilly Opelka wrote on Twitter.

He further stated his belief that politics and ideology have no place in tennis.

"Exactly! Politics and ideology don't exist in tennis.. or at least they didn't when I fell in love with the game," Opelka added.

"Exactly! Politics and ideology don't exist in tennis.. or at least they didn't when I fell in love with the game," Opelka added.

Fans hit back at Opelka for discouraging people from voting, which is an important right and responsibility of society. Many highlighted that tennis has a history in which players have fought to bring about important changes in society and used their voices for the common good.

"Oh thank god he’s back with an awful take the universe is righting itself," a Twitter user wrote in response to Opelka's views.

"Oh thank god he's back with an awful take the universe is righting itself," a Twitter user wrote in response to Opelka's views.

"Politics and ideology don't exist in tennis? Aren't you friends with Venus who literally battled the tours for equal pay? Arthur Ashe wasn't political? Billie Jean King isnt political?" another fan wrote.

"This is also such a boneheaded take because this is such an important midterm considering abortion and trans legislature are on the line as well… just because it doesn’t affect you doesn’t mean it won’t affect others," another fan wrote.

"This is also such a boneheaded take because this is such an important midterm considering abortion and trans legislature are on the line as well… just because it doesn't affect you doesn't mean it won't affect others," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Reilly Opelka's latest comments:

"Imagine being a privileged white man who benefits from the status quo and laughs at other people fighting for their lives," a fan responded.

"This is like something i would tweet after telling people to drink and drive," another user commented.

"Politics have always existed in tennis. So many times through history, it's been the sport that is groundbreaking and leading the way on so many issues," a fan wrote.

"My dude you have a photo posted with the dog of a woman who not only was one of the first out tennis players in the sport, but DEFECTED from her home country during her career while the Cold War was happening. You need to relearn your tennis history," another fan responded.

"Also... For all the shit he throws at ATP... If this is his attitude towards voting, nothing he says about ATP matters. He isn't the 'fighter' he thinks he is for the tennis players! He's nothing but an opportunist and a dumb showoff! Get off your high horse!" a fan wrote.

"As long as tennis has racism, sexism, and homophobia in its legacy, it will also involve politics and ideology. hope this helps!" another user commented.

"I've come to despise some things about tennis" - Reilly Opelka

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Reilly Opelka recently stated that he has come to hate tradition, which is a very important aspect of tennis. The towering American player referenced Wimbledon as an example and stated that he prefers not to follow such traditions. Sharing his views during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Opelka further said that he has begun to despise certain aspects of tennis after learning more about art and fashion.

"I’ve come to hate tradition. And, obviously, tennis is all tradition," Reilly Opelka said in an interview with GQ. "Look at Wimbledon—that’s what it is. And it’s not for me. The more I’ve gotten into fashion and art, the more I’ve come to despise some things about tennis."

Opelka further opined that tennis' business structure promotes a conservative culture, which is why tennis players and others working in the sport are "scared to be different."

"We’re a solo sport. Anything goes wrong with us, there’s a direct effect. So I think the way the business structure of tennis is set up breeds a sort of conservative culture, where everyone’s so scared to be different," he added.

