"He's the best player in the world" – Tournament director Craig Tiley welcomes Novak Djokovic to Australian open 2023

Craig Tiley, the director of the Australian Open, predicts that Novak Djokovic will be eager to demonstrate that he is still the best player in the world.

Following his detention and deportation in January due to his stance on vaccinations, the Australian Government stated this week that the Serb had been granted a temporary visa, allowing him to play in the 2023 Australian Open.

In a recent interview with the Australian publication The Age, Craig Tiley asserted that considering his current form, one might argue that he is the best player in the world.

He added that the 21-time Grand Slam champion is a phenomenal tennis player who previously had tremendous success in Australia. He asserts that the Serb will be driven to defend his title from the young competition participating in the tournament:

"If you look at [Djokovic's] form – you can argue he's the best player in the world. He's an unbelievable tennis player and this is the place he's won the most, he'll be very hungry to not let the young guns on the men's side take the title from him."

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the most prominent young players that Tiley believes will usher in a change of tide at the 2023 Australian Open:

“I think this could be the year, I’ve been around long enough to know that the Australian Open unearths and uncovers the greats of the future.”

"I want to go back there, I want to play tennis" – Novak Djokovic on being permitted to compete in the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will try to set a new record by winning a record-breaking 10th Australian Open title.

Recently, Novak Djokovic was informed that his Australian visa had been reinstated and that he would be able to compete for a record-breaking 10th Australian Open title.

The Serbian expressed his joy at the good news, saying it was a relief considering all he and his loved ones had to go through over the challenging year:

"I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. Yeah, it was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia obviously. I could not receive better news for sure," Novak Djokovic said during an ATP Finals press conference, "I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best."

Given the overwhelming backlash the Serbian received only a few months ago, it will be intriguing to see how Australians will react to him when he comes.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes