"He's a better player now, this is his best chance of winning a singles major" - Paul McNamee on Nick Kyrgios' chances of winning a Grand Slam

Paul McNamee believes Nick Kyrgios is currently in his best form to win his maiden singles Grand Slam title and considers him to be a far better player than before.

At the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Kyrgios is having a fairytale run and is a force to be reckoned with on grass. The 2014 quarterfinalist eliminated 26th seed Filip Krajinovic in the second round after enduring a five-set thriller against young British player Paul Jubb in the first round.

He faced Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round on Saturday, and after demanding for his opponent to be dismissed for hitting the ball into the crowd, the Aussie came from a set down to defeat the Greek. The erratic 27-year-old won the match that was filled with unsavoury incidents and warnings with an eventual scoreline of 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7).

Paul McNamee tweeted his thoughts on Kyrgios in response to his outstanding performance at this year's grasscourt Major. The former World No. 1 in doubles cited Kyrgios' backhand as his strongest asset, one that could help him capture his inaugural Grand Slam title.

"Well like many of Nick’s matches these days, however, he’s a better player now," McNamee wrote. "His serve still there, but his backhand is much more dangerous than it was. So, for me, weighing it all up, including not playing doubles, this is his best chance of winning a singles major."

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee @adampeacock3 Well like many of Nick’s matches these days. However, he’s a better player now. His serve still there, but his backhand is much more dangerous than it was. So, for me, weighing it all up, including not playing doubles, this is his best chance of winning a singles major @adampeacock3 Well like many of Nick’s matches these days. However, he’s a better player now. His serve still there, but his backhand is much more dangerous than it was. So, for me, weighing it all up, including not playing doubles, this is his best chance of winning a singles major

"I watched the Tsitsipas match live & it was an amazing cocktail of tennis and theatre, loved it" - Paul McNamee on Nick Kyrgios' match against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas after their 3R encounter

Paul McNamee then reflected on the contentious encounter between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Kyrgios. He commented on the ongoing controversy surrounding the match and described it as an "amazing cocktail of tennis and theatre."

"My take on Nick Kyrgios, I watched the Tsitsipas match live & it was an amazing cocktail of tennis and theatre, loved it," McNamee wrote. "Remember spectators don’t hear the profanities, whereas TV microphones pick up everything. So, I ask, is our primary duty to paying spectators, or TV viewers?"

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee My take on Nick Kyrgios. I watched the Tsitsipas match live & it was an amazing cocktail of tennis and theatre. Loved it. Remember spectators don’t hear the profanities, whereas TV microphones pick up everything. So, I ask, is our primary duty to paying spectators, or TV viewers? My take on Nick Kyrgios. I watched the Tsitsipas match live & it was an amazing cocktail of tennis and theatre. Loved it. Remember spectators don’t hear the profanities, whereas TV microphones pick up everything. So, I ask, is our primary duty to paying spectators, or TV viewers?

The Australian then went on to discuss Kyrgios' playing style, claiming that he has the "best serve in the world" alongside big-hitting American John Isner.

"Much chat on the Kyrgios psyche…a few words now on his tennis," McNamee wrote. "He’s a better player than before…still best serve in the world (with Isner). He’s improved his volleying (even softer hands) & his inside-in forehand & the big one, he’s generating far more speed on the backhand."

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee Much chat on the Kyrgios psyche…a few words now on his tennis. He’s a better player than before…still best serve in the world (with Isner). He’s improved his volleying (even softer hands) & his inside-in forehand & the big one, he’s generating far more speed on the backhand Much chat on the Kyrgios psyche…a few words now on his tennis. He’s a better player than before…still best serve in the world (with Isner). He’s improved his volleying (even softer hands) & his inside-in forehand & the big one, he’s generating far more speed on the backhand 👍

World No. 40 Nick Kyrgios will compete against World No. 56 Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round at Wimbledon on Monday, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far