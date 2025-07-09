“He's certainly not the favorite" - Jim Courier gives verdict on Taylor Fritz's Wimbledon hopes, explains what he needs to do to upset Carlos Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz recently qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships, where he will be locking horns with Carlos Alcaraz. Ahead of this clash, American former tennis player Jim Courier made his feelings known about Fritz's chances of winning the tournament and also shared some advice regarding what the latter needs to do to best the Spaniard.

Fritz was last seen in action on July 8, where he competed against Karen Khachanov in the quarter-final round of the tournament. It was a roller-coaster match for Fritz as he found himself in yet another Wimbledon controversy after the Electronic Line Calling system (ELC) caused a glitch. This took place during the first game of the fourth set when the American was leading with 6-3, 6-4, 1-7. The last point of this game was replayed due to the malfunction, which was won by Khachanov.

However, Fritz bounced back and won the fourth set, securing a win and progressing to the semi-finals. Shortly after this nail-biting yet exciting showdown, Jim Courier opened up about his analysis of Fritz's game in a conversation with the Tennis Channel.

Highlighting his game and explaining what the American needs to do to beat Alcaraz in the semi-final, Courier said:

"Well, look, I think Fritz's game is is really very straightforward. He needs to serve well. He needs to rock the forehand when he can, and he needs to keep throttling the backhand and change direction with the back end down the line from time to time. You need to keep Carlos at Bay. You don't want Carlos pouncing on you, getting to the net using all of his creativity, right? You've got to suppress that with your firepower. How do you do that? Five sets. That's the the question that is going to need to be answered," said Courier.

Following this, the former player also gave a verdict about Fritz not being the favorite in the finals, as he will be competing against either Djokovic or Sinner.

"We still have the three major protagonists. He's going to have to go through Alcaraz in the semi finals and most likely either Sinner or Djokovic in the final. That's a tall order. Is it impossible? This surface makes it more likely for him. It closes the gap because it's so much harder that we talked about all tournaments, so much harder to play defense on this one. He plays great offense. Defense is not his strength, but everyone's defense gets worse on grass. So that this does give him a better chance, but he's certainly not going to be the favorite," added Courier.

Taylor Fritz shared a message for Carlos Alcaraz ahead of their clash at the Wimbledon semi-finals

Taylor Fritz recently reached the semi-final of the 2025 Wimbledon, becoming the first American to reach three ATP-level semi-finals on grass in one year. The 27-year-old is all set to compete against Carlos Alcaraz in the next round and shared a message for the Spanish youngster in the post-match press conference.

He first joked about not competing against the Spaniard on clay at the French Open, but then confidently opened up about his skills on grass, saying:

"Well if it's him (Alcaraz in the semis), I'm happy that we're not playing at the French Open on clay with the French Open balls because that would be an absolute nightmare," Taylor Fritz said.

He added:

"I think grass is very much so an equalizer, can be an equalizer, so trust in how I'm playing and I truly know the way I played the first two sets today, there's not much any opponent on the other side can do."

Taylor Fritz has won a total of ten ATP Tour singles titles so far in his career, including a Masters 1000 title, which he bagged at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

