"He's definitely not someone you're counting out, but I think in last 15 or 16 years, this is most injured Rafa has been" - Somdev Devvarman on Rafael Nadal's French Open chances

Former Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman recently assessed Rafael Nadal's chances at the 2022 French Open. Devvarman believes that Nadal should never be written off at Roland Garros, given his previous triumphs in Paris.

Nadal is currently nursing a foot injury he aggravated during his loss to Denis Shapovalov in Rome last week. As such, there are concerns over whether he will be able to last a fortnight of best-of-five-sets tennis in the French capital.

In a conversation with NDTV, Devvarman said he had never seen the Spaniard in such a problematic situation heading into Roland Garros in the past. But at the same time, he stressed that the 21-time Slam champion is a fighter and should not be overlooked.

"Comes out, plays the Aussie, wins it and all of us are kind of sitting there and saying that Rafa is ready for the French Open. Like he's always been, he always goes, he takes a couple of weeks to get ready for Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome and before you know it, he's ready and he's won the title 13 times," the Indian said.

"So, he's definitely not someone you're counting out but I do think that it is fair to say that in the last 15 or 16 years, this is probably the most hurt, the most injured Rafa has been and I think the rest of the field also understands that because he has been fairly vocal about the fact that he's had to play through injury his whole career and knowing Rafa, that's just the kind of guy he is. I think he's not going to go out there and be the one to make excuses but he's going to fight and see where he stands."

The former World No. 62 feels Novak Djokovic is in prime position to defend his Roland Garros title. According to Devvarman, the Serb's triumph in Rome was important in helping build confidence heading to Paris.

"When it comes to Novak, he's definitely going into the French Open with as good form as he can expect. The fact that he's won a big title in Rome is going to give him confidence," added Devvarman.

Rafael Nadal faces uncertain path to 14th French Open crown

Rafael Nadal will participate at the French Open, but concerns remain over his fitness following his foot injury in Rome. The Spaniard has had a deflating claycourt season thus far, failing to make the finals of any of the tournaments he participated in.

This will be the first time since 2004 that the Spaniard will head to Roland Garros without a claycourt final under his belt (barring 2020 when only Rome was held).

As such, Nadal has dropped down the list of favorites to triumph at Roland Garros. Novak Djokovic is the firm favorite, having hit top form just in time, while Carlos Alcaraz, who has beaten Nadal and the Serb on clay this year, is also in the mix.

