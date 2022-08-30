"He's in a different league, always been and always will be" - Stan Wawrinka on Rafael Nadal

Stan Wawrinka has spoken highly of Rafael Nadal and his achievements following his first-round clash at the 2022 US Open on Monday.

The Swiss star had a tough outing in New York in his opening-round match against Corentin Moutet. He was down 6-4, 7-6(7) before he retired from the contest on Court 5.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Wawrinka was asked if Nadal's achievements over the years were inspirational to him, given that the Spaniard has also struggled with multiple injuries recently. He stated that the 36-year-old is in a league of his own and there's nothing he can personally take from him as a player.

"No, I think what Rafa has done this year and all his career, like it's amazing to watch as a tennis fan. You cannot take anything as a player, because he's in [a] different league, always been and always will be," he said.

"It's always amazing to watch him play, to watch him compete, and to watch him at the top of the game after so many years. I enjoy watching him. But as I say, as a player, you cannot take anything," he added.

Wawrinka also touched upon his compatriot and friend Roger Federer's comeback, which is expected to happen at the Laver Cup later this year.

"Yeah, it's been too long without him on the tour, so I hope he will come back soon. Of course we all miss him, as again, the fans, the tournaments, the players, we all want to see him be back playing, and hopefully he will soon," he stated.

"Surely the best I've seen" - Pete Sampras praises Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is a 14-time French Open champion.

Pete Sampras also spoke highly of Rafael Nadal recently, calling him the 'mentally strongest' player in the history of the sport.

Speaking to L'Equipe, the seven-time Wimbledon champion Sampras was in awe of Nadal's dominance at Roland Garros, which he admits is beyond his and Roger Federer's dominance at Wimbledon.

"Everything that [Rafael Nadal] does is exceptional. Roger [Federer] and I had a period of dominance on grass, but winning the same big 14 times is incredible. And mentally, what a player! Surely the best I've seen," Sampras said.

The American retired with the record for most Grand Slam singles titles won by a player in men's tennis history. Nadal, who won his first Major title almost three years after Sampras' 14th, now has eight more titles than Sampras and holds the all-time record following his Australian Open and Roland Garros triumphs this year.

