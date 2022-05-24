"He’s forever going to be remembered as one of the very best athletes in all of sports" - Rafael Nadal chosen among 100 Most Influential People of 2022 by Time Magazine

Adding to his legacy, Rafael Nadal was named among the 100 Most Influential People in 2022, by Time Magazine. Nadal, the player with the most Grand Slam men's singles titles in history, was introduced to the list by another sporting legend in Tom Brady.

Time Magazine revealed the names on Monday, choosing people across six categories, namely innovators, leaders, artists, icons, pioneers, and titans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion was named an 'icon'.

In his tribute to the Spaniard, Brady expressed that he is highly inspired each time he sees Nadal conduct himself during matches, and highlighted his determination. Brady feels Nadal is one of the greatest sportspersons of all time.

Brady wrote:

"I admire athletes who push themselves to the limit, and I’m absolutely inspired every time Rafa takes the court."

He added:

"There’s something to be learned from watching his determination, his strategy, everything that it takes for him to never take any moment for granted. He’s forever going to be remembered as one of the very best athletes in all of sports."

This is the second time the 13-time French Open winner has featured on Time Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world. The first time was back in 2009, when Serena Williams introduced the Spanish great to the list.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady further highlighted the tennis great's ability to produce his best in the biggest and most crucial moments. The NFL great also lauded Nadal's attention to detail and willingness to work hard to get the better of any opponent.

"He has the mental and physical toughness to do what all great athletes do: play their best in the biggest moments. He elevates his emotional state to a place where he can be insanely focused on the smallest thing to create an edge over his opponent, willing himself to victory."

Brady continued:

"It has paid off. When he won the 2022 Australian Open, Rafa earned his 21st Grand Slam singles title—the most of any male tennis player in history."

Rafa scripted a comeback for the ages earlier this year to win the 2022 Australian Open, one of the most stunning title victories of his illustrious career. He returned from surgery and a six-month injury layoff to win the crown at his least successful major event. In the process, he became the first man ever to win 21 Grand Slams.

Rafael Nadal has a chance to extend his incredible record

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Five

The current World No. 5 recently fought another injury, ahead of the ongoing French Open. He has now begun his latest campaign at his most successful slam historically, in a bid to win it for the 14th time and earn a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

For the first time in many years, the former World No. 1 is not the heavy favorite to win the Roland Garros title. However, he holds a record like no other player ever at the event, and will certainly fancy his chances of clinching the trophy.

If he does go on to clinch a 14th French Open title, Nadal's tally of French Opens itself will be joint-fourth (with Pete Sampras) in the list of most Grand Slam men's singles titles won.

