He's the future and present of men's tennis, not anymore an up-and-coming player but a top player already - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic has hailed Carlos Alcaraz as one of the top players in the game. The 18-year-old has made rapid strides in his ability and rankings since making his tour debut two years ago.

Alcaraz has been on a roll this year, winning 23 of his 26 matches, capturing titles in Rio de Janeiro, Miami and Barcelona along the way. After becoming one of the youngest Masters 1000 winners in Miami, Alcaraz scripted more history at Barcelona.

His triumph at Conde de Godo last week made him one of the youngest top-10 debutants in ATP rankings history. Alcaraz is the first 18-year-old to enter the top-10 since Rafael Nadal almost exactly 17 years ago.

Djokovic spoke about the Spanish teenager ahead of his tournament opener at the Madrid Masters:

"I don't think he's a threat. He's already there. He's not anymore an up and coming player. He's already an established top player. His rise to the top ten in the world is incredible and super fast."

The World No. 1 added:

"To show that much maturity mentally and also game-wise for someone who is 18 years old is very very impressive. There's a lot of superlatives going around for him and his game from many different former champions. And we all agree that he's the future of men's tennis and also present because of everything he has achieved this year."

The top seed and Alcaraz are not in the same half of the draw, so they cannot meet before the final.

"Last time I was here, I won the tournament, so hopefully I can perform at my best" - Novak Djokovic

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Three

Novak Djokovic hasn't had the best start to his 2022 campaign. He was not allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open, as he is unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic made his season debut in Dubai, where he reached the quarterfinals. However, he was unable to participate in Indian Wells and Miami due to his vaccination status.

In his tournament opener in Monte Carlo, Djokovic suffered a shock defeat against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. At his next stop in Belgrade, he played four three-setters, losing in the final to Andrey Rublev. Happy to get some matches under his belt, the Serb said:

"I am still finding the form, not playing at the desired level, but I'm getting there. It's progress. I have to be patient and believe that I'm on the right track, which I feel I am. I had a good tournament in Belgrade, played the finals. Unfortunately, physically, I ran out of fuel in that third set, but had four tough three-setters. That's a positive."

The 34-year-old hopes to recover and reach a higher level in Madrid this week and replicate his title-winning run on his last visit to the Spanish capital in 2019. He said:

"I've put a good seven days of training. Hopefully, it'll pay off during the next week. Whether I get to that desired level this week - one match or a few matches - we'll see that. I'm not sure. I'm working towards that, trying to use my experience in playing this event and bringing back the memories from winning in Madrid. Last time I was here, I won the tournament. So hopefully, I can perform at my best."

It remains to be seen how the Serb will fare this week in Madrid ahead of a title defense in Roland Garros.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan