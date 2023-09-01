Carlos Alcaraz, an avid Real Madrid fan, has showered praise on the Spanish soccer club's latest sensation Jude Bellingham. He believes that the Englishman will become the best player in his position in the world.

Following impressive stints at Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham completed a move to Los Blancos in June. The youngster has already become a favorite in the capital city, having netted four goals for the side in just three matches this season.

During a press conference at the 2023 US Open, Alcaraz expressed his delight at having Bellingham play for his favorite club. He labeled the Englishman as 'one of the best in the world'.

"I'm really happy to watch him play in Real Madrid. He's such a great, talented player, one of the best in the world. I'm sure that he's going to be the best player in the world in that position. I'm just really, really happy to have him in the team," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"I talk a little bit with him. He's such a great person, as well. It's a complete guy," he added.

Real Madrid has made a perfect start to the new season, having won all three matches so far in La Liga. They will next play against Getafe on Saturday, September 2.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz defeated Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4) to reach the third round of the US Open. The top seed will next face Daniel Evans on Saturday.

Carlos Alcaraz's wish to see Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid looks slim, Frenchman ready to sign new PSG contract

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed his hopes of seeing French soccer star Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. However, reports suggest that the Frenchman is ready to sign a new contract with Paris Saint Germain until 2026.

Talking to the press at the 2023 Canadian Open, Alcaraz stated that Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and that every Madridista (Real Madrid fan) would want to see him play for their club.

"Every Madridista wants to see [Kylian] Mbappe in Madrid. He is one of the best players in the world right now and all the teams love him," said Carlos Alcaraz.

While Mbappe looks all set to extend his stint at PSG, there is still hope for Madrid fans as his contract is said to incorporate a unique private release clause for summer 2024. The clause will potentially help the Frenchman pursue a move to the Spanish club next year.