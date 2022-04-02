He's a very good golfer and he beat me there as well: Casper Ruud on Rafael Nadal's golfing skills

Casper Ruud said that Rafael Nadal is a tough competitor when it comes to playing golf and remarked that golf wasn't the only sport in which the Spaniard managed to beat him.

The Norwegian reached his maiden Masters 1000 final by beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-1.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Cerundolo 6-4 6-1 to make his first Masters 1000 final! ACHIEVEMENT: UNLOCKED 🥳 @CasperRuud98 defeats Cerundolo 6-4 6-1 to make his first Masters 1000 final! ACHIEVEMENT: UNLOCKED 🥳@CasperRuud98 defeats Cerundolo 6-4 6-1 to make his first Masters 1000 final! https://t.co/2z9dM4kzQC

During his post-match press conference, Ruud, who is an avid fan of golf, said that he can't wait to watch the first of the four Masters tournaments that start in Houston.

"I have always watched The Masters in golf, and obviously it's coming up next week and I can't wait for it to watch on TV again. It's fun, because I will probably be here in the country while it's ongoing, in Houston next week at the tournament. Yeah, they show it all over TV, so it's a perfect place to watch The Masters.

Ruud was also asked if he played golf with Nadal. The Norwegian replied that he did play against Nadal in Mallorca and lost. He also mentioned that Nadal is a good golfer and a tough, tough competitor.

"Yes, I have," Ruud added. "Played with him a couple of times in Mallorca. He's a very good golfer, and... No I didn't win. He beat me there as well. He's a very, very tough competitor. Honestly, like, a bit tough to play with, because he doesn't say much because he's so focused. Usually on the golf course you are laughing a little bit and joking around. With him, it's no jokes."

Casper Ruud will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Miami Open

Casper Ruud takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Miami Open

Standing between Casper Ruud and a first Masters 1000 title is 14th seed Carlos Alcaraz who has played some sensational tennis lately. The Spaniard beat reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz is the 4th youngest ever player to reach a Masters 1000 final, as he beats the defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to reach the title match in Miami against Casper Ruud. Two first time ATP M1000 finalists.



18 years, 333 days.



[getty] Carlos Alcaraz is the 4th youngest ever player to reach a Masters 1000 final, as he beats the defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to reach the title match in Miami against Casper Ruud. Two first time ATP M1000 finalists.18 years, 333 days.[getty] https://t.co/D5KIzLdyQT

Ruud and Alcaraz met in the quarterfinals of the Andalucia Open last year with the latter winning 6-2, 6-4.

The Norwegian said that Alcaraz has a very good mind for tennis and has a good understanding of the game.

"Well, I think we all can see like how talented he is, that he has a very good I think mind for tennis," Casper Ruud said. "He understands the game very well. He knows when to hit certain shots and when, you know, probably not to. But he is, at his highest level, very, very good, but he also plays high risk, I think, so he goes for the shots quite often. Hopefully if I play him he will miss a couple of those.

"I played him last year. I think he played a very good match. You know, I barely had any chance at all, I felt like, so I would try to seek revenge of course. He was just coming out firing flames at me. If I play him I will try to use that and think I would like to get some revenge."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan