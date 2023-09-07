"He's got amazing examples with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, guys that continually look to get better" - Ben Shelton's father Bryan

Ben Shelton's father Bryan believes that the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have set a great example for younger players.

Shelton is in his rookie season after the 2022 NCAA singles national champion decided to forgo his final two years of collegiate eligibility and turn pro at the end of last year.

The 2023 US Open marks the final big test of his maiden campaign on the ATP Tour, and he has shown all the hallmarks of someone who will have a great professional career.

The 20-year-old's win against 10th seed Frances Tiafoe, which was the first US Open quarterfinal featuring two Black American men, made him the youngest men's singles semifinalist in New York since Michael Chang in 1992.

When asked at a press conference for his thoughts on Shelton's future, his father Bryan, a former ATP pro and Division I college coach, stated that they are working on getting better with each match and that they have identified a few areas where he can improve.

"I think our approach and I think Ben's approach is a cliché. You know, it's let's just try to get a little bit better. These are the areas that we're working on right now. There are some specific things that we're trying to do with him and that he's trying to accomplish in his game to get better," he expressed.

Bryan further said that Shelton, like every young player, has great role models in the likes of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic -- three players who have dominated the men's tour for a little more than 20 years now.

"I think he's got amazing examples over this last 20-year stretch with Roger and Rafa and Novak, of guys that continually look to get better. I mean, so if those guys can look to get better every single day and they're the standard of excellence at the very top of the game for a long period of time, like you're talking about, that's a good example for him to follow," he said.

"The character that those guys exude, you know, Roger, I mean, it's just a great example. Ben's had the pleasure of being able to be around them a little bit over the last year. Just what great examples for the young guys that are coming up today like Ben," he added.

Novak Djokovic awaits Ben Shelton in 2023 US Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 US Open.

Twelve months ago, Ben Shelton, then ranked World No. 165, endured a first-round loss at the US Open. This year, he has shown that he has taken massive strides forward since that defeat to Nuno Borges.

Thanks to Shelton's performances in New York this fortnight, he will break into the top 20 of the ATP rankings on Monday, September 11, for the first time in his career. Next up for him is a semifinal clash with Novak Djokovic.

There will be a huge contrast in experience when the two take to the court, to say the least. In his fifth appearance at a Grand Slam, Shelton has reached his maiden semifinal. Djokovic, on the other hand, is set to take part in his 47th Major semifinal.

While acknowledging that the Serb is a formidable opponent, Ben Shelton stated that his style of play is different from that which is normally seen on the ATP Tour, which gives him hopes of registering an upset win.

"Definitely a tough challenge. I think that whenever you play somebody for the first time and someone who has been in this situation so many times and come out victorious so many times, that's in the back of your head. You just know how rock solid the guy is and how mentally tough, how physically tough. So that's definitely something that I have to game-plan for," he said at a press conference.

"I also think that it's an advantage with my game style playing someone who's never played me before. I think that I can bring some things to the table that maybe you don't see in your normal match that you play on the ATP Tour. So I'm definitely going to try to bring some things to the table that are different and hopefully disruptive on Friday," he added.

