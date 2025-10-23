"He's got to produce" - Jimmy Connors explains how Felix Auger-Aliassime can make his wife Nina 'happy' amid tennis resurgence

Jimmy Connors shared his opinion about how Felix Auger-Aliassime can make his wife, Nina Ghaibi, happy with his tennis performances. The Canadian got married to his longtime girlfriend on September 20, in Marrakech, Morocco.
Auger-Aliassime has shown a strong resurgence in 2025, including his run to the US Open semifinals. The Canadian also produced a notable performance in Brussels at the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open, where he bested Jiri Lehecka to claim the title, registering a 7-6(2), 6-7(6), 6-2 win.
With this triumph, he became the first player to win multiple titles in tournament history at this tournament. Shortly after this feat, in one of the latest episodes of their podcast, 'Advantage Connors,' Jimmy Connors and his son, Brett Connors discussed how Auger-Aliassime can make his wife happy amid his tennis resurgence. (38:30 onwards)
“Now he's, you know, back on the drift of the tennis, because the tennis is the living. The tennis is what's going to make the wife happy. You know, I'm just being honest with you. I'm just being honest with you. He's going to have to go out there. He's got to produce, and he's got to follow up a great result by getting to the semis of the US Open and and for him to come through and to win a tournament like that. I'm happy for him because we've talked about him over the years," said Connors.
Auger-Aliassime is currently competing at the Swiss Indoors and recently advanced to the round of 16 after besting Gabriel Diallo in the round of 32 on October 22.
Felix Auger-Aliassime made his feelings known about his wedding day and the things he'll cherish
Felix Auger-Aliassime and his wife, Nina Ghaibi, got married in September this year. The tennis player wore a custom Dior, and his counterpart donned Vera Wong on their D-day.
The Canadian sat for a conversation with Vogue shortly after exchanging vows and spoke about his wedding day. He also opened up about the most memorable moments for him.
"I definitely had butterflies in my stomach before walking down the aisle in front of all our family and friends. But I made sure to take time to soak in what was about to happen as this is a moment that will never come again in our lives. The image of my beautiful wife walking with her father is an image I’ll forever cherish. It’s also hard to describe what a gift it was for us to look out into the incredible crowd," said Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Felix Auger-Aliassime will next be seen competing against Marin Cilic in the round of 16 in the Swiss Indoors on October 23, 2025.