"He's got to produce" - Jimmy Connors explains how Felix Auger-Aliassime can make his wife Nina 'happy' amid tennis resurgence

Jimmy Connors shared his opinion about how Felix Auger-Aliassime can make his wife, Nina Ghaibi, happy with his tennis performances. The Canadian got married to his longtime girlfriend on September 20, in Marrakech, Morocco.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime has shown a strong resurgence in 2025, including his run to the US Open semifinals. The Canadian also produced a notable performance in Brussels at the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open, where he bested Jiri Lehecka to claim the title, registering a 7-6(2), 6-7(6), 6-2 win.

With this triumph, he became the first player to win multiple titles in tournament history at this tournament. Shortly after this feat, in one of the latest episodes of their podcast, 'Advantage Connors,' Jimmy Connors and his son, Brett Connors discussed how Auger-Aliassime can make his wife happy amid his tennis resurgence. (38:30 onwards)

Ad

Trending

“Now he's, you know, back on the drift of the tennis, because the tennis is the living. The tennis is what's going to make the wife happy. You know, I'm just being honest with you. I'm just being honest with you. He's going to have to go out there. He's got to produce, and he's got to follow up a great result by getting to the semis of the US Open and and for him to come through and to win a tournament like that. I'm happy for him because we've talked about him over the years," said Connors.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime is currently competing at the Swiss Indoors and recently advanced to the round of 16 after besting Gabriel Diallo in the round of 32 on October 22.

Felix Auger-Aliassime made his feelings known about his wedding day and the things he'll cherish

Felix Auger-Aliassime and his wife, Nina Ghaibi, got married in September this year. The tennis player wore a custom Dior, and his counterpart donned Vera Wong on their D-day.

Ad

The Canadian sat for a conversation with Vogue shortly after exchanging vows and spoke about his wedding day. He also opened up about the most memorable moments for him.

"I definitely had butterflies in my stomach before walking down the aisle in front of all our family and friends. But I made sure to take time to soak in what was about to happen as this is a moment that will never come again in our lives. The image of my beautiful wife walking with her father is an image I’ll forever cherish. It’s also hard to describe what a gift it was for us to look out into the incredible crowd," said Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will next be seen competing against Marin Cilic in the round of 16 in the Swiss Indoors on October 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More