"I felt butterflies; it brought tears" – Felix Auger-Aliassime opens up on the overwhelming emotions of his wedding with wife Nina Ghaibi

Felix Auger-Aliassime tied the knot with his longtime partner and equestrian Nina Ghaibi on Sunday, September 21. The French-Canadian was overwhelmed with emotions as he took in the significance of the day and what the ceremony meant to them as a couple.Dressed in custom Dior and Vera Wang, the couple walked down the aisle in Marrakech, Morocco in a setting that appeared straight out of a fairytale. Through it all, Auger-Aliassime kept the focus on his bride and his own feelings.“I definitely had butterflies in my stomach before walking down the aisle in front of all our family and friends. But I made sure to take time to soak in what was about to happen as this is a moment that will never come again in our lives,&quot; he said in an interview with Vogue.He also took the presence of his guests that included his fellow players Gabriel Diallo and Vasek Pospisil as a &quot;gift&quot; and thought about the couple's late grandparents.&quot;The image of my beautiful wife walking with her father is an image I’ll forever cherish. It’s also hard to describe what a gift it was for us to look out into the incredible crowd. It brought tears to our eyes when the officiant mentioned the names of our grandparents, who are no longer with us yet whose presence is overwhelmingly strong in our hearts.&quot;Auger-Aliassime summed up the ceremony that ended under a white floral arch.&quot;All in all, the ceremony was the perfect combination of emotions such as bliss, gratitude, nostalgia, peace, euphoria, and hope. And it ended with the sweetest kiss we’ve ever had.”The couple had been dating for 6 years and Auger-Aliassime popped the question last year.When newlywed Felix Auger-Aliassime proposed to his wife Nina GhaibiNina Ghaibi(left) and Felix Auger-Aliassime(right) at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. Image: GettyFelix Auger-Aliassime went down on one knee last year in Novemeber to propose to his wife Nina Ghaibi. The couple were on a cruise to Seychelles and later shared pictures from their special moment set against a perfect African sunset on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGhaibi is an equestrian and has had 44 starts in her 8-year career. She has competed in global equestrian events including the 2017 Moroccan Royal Tour. She featured with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Netflix series Break Point and was present throughout the World No. 13's 2025 US Open run two weeks ago.Auger-Aliassime made his second Grand Slam finish at Flushing Meadows where he lost to this year's runner-up Jannik Sinner. He will next be seen on-court at the Shanghai Masters set to begin on October 1.