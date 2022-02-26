"He's a great player to watch. And as long as he's playing, it's good for the sport" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on Novak Djokovic 

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Felix Auger-Aliassime claimed that Novak Djokovic's return to the court after the vaccine sage in Australia is "good for the sport." Calling the Serb a "great player to watch," the Canadian star also stated that as long as Djokovic is playing at different tournaments, it is good for tennis fans.

“I do think it's good for the sport at the end of the day. I mean, he's a great player to watch. And as long as he's playing, it's good for the sport that he steps on the court and competes with all of us. That is good for the sport," said Felix.

Novak Djokovic began his 2022 tennis season at the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this week, after his vaccination and visa fiasco in Australia last month. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion didn't enjoy a great start as he suffered a defeat at the hands of Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Thursday.

Apart from welcoming him on tour, Felix also respected the Serb's views on vaccination. In an earlier interview with the BBC, Djokovic highlighted that he would not get himself vaccinated against COVID-19 even if it comes at the cost of skipping Grand Slams in the future.

Reacting to this, Felix mentioned that the 20-time Grand Slam champion explained the vaccination situation really well. Claiming that "everybody's free to do whatever they want," the 21-year-old stated that everyone has some acquaintances who "don't want to get the vaccine" and asked others to respect their choice as well.

“As for the vaccination, I think he really explained it well. At the end he is not the only one, everybody's free to do whatever they want and we need to respect that; we for sure know people either in our family sometimes or in our group of friends or circle that are not, they don't want to get the vaccine," added the Canadian player.

Novak Djokovic's approach is correct since he accepts the consequences of his decision: Auger-Aliassime

Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022

In the same interview, Auger-Aliassime emphasized that since Djokovic is ready to face the consequences of his decision not to take the vaccine, his approach is absolutely correct. He reflected that if one is allowed to make a free choice, they must also accept the ramifications that come with it.

“I think he really accepts what comes with it and I think that's correct. You have to be free in the world to do what you want and accept what comes with it. And for me, that's totally fine," concluded Aliassime.

With Djokovic losing to Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, Daniil Medvedev will become the 27th World No. 1 next Monday.

