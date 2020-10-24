He's so invincible: Leander Paes on Rafael Nadal's success at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal turned heads across the tennis world, as he triumphed 6-0 6-2 7-5 over Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros 2020, to win his record-extending 13th title in Paris, and his record-equalling 20th Grand Slam.

Recently, Indian tennis legend and former doubles World No. 1 Leander Paes heaped praise on the Spaniard, also claiming he is a big fan of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as well.

"I have tremendous respect for the top three players in tennis in the world," said Paes to Tennishead.

It's pretty hard to see anybody beating Rafael Nadal on clay at the moment: Paes

2020 French Open Winner Rafael Nadal

Leander Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic bronze medalist for his country, was full of praise for the 'King of Clay' following his heroics in Paris. The 47-year-old claimed that Rafael Nadal deserves a lion's share of the credit for keeping the level of men's tennis as high as it is, as does Roger Federer.

"Federer has 20 grand slams wins and suddenly Nadal comes around and equals that," claimed the Indian international.

Paes, who has had a career spanning more than 25 years, claimed that it still remains to be seen whether Rafael Nadal will be able to better his current total of both Grand Slams and French Opens. However, he admitted that in this kind of form, it is unlikely that any player will be able to beat him.

"The next conversation is if he going to better that at next year’s French Open," said Paes. "And it’s pretty hard to see anybody beating Rafa Nadal on clay at the moment. He’s so invincible, winning 13 French Open titles at Roland Garros."

Nadal has also returned the praise over the past few years, hailing his former doubles partner at Indian Wells 2016 as one of the greatest doubles players in the history of tennis.

Paes had previously also heaped praise on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, claiming him and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo are the two athletes who 'invest in themselves the most'.

Rafael Nadal's triumph amid the COVID-19 pandemic has reignited the GOAT debate between him, Djokovic and Federer- with 57 Major titles between the three of them.

With the win, however, in conditions that were seemingly against him, the 34-year-old has established himself as the most decorated player on clay.