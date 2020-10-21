Novak Djokovic is a perfectionist when it comes to his tennis. The Serb always tries to go the extra yard to improve his game and stay ahead of the competition, which includes the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.

But it’s not just his game that Djokovic works upon; instead, he focuses on every single aspect of his life as a sportsperson. Be it data-analysis or diet or training regime, the Serb leaves no stone unturned in giving himself the best possible chance to beat his opponents.

Legendary doubles player Leander Paes recently pointed out these factors as he compared Novak Djokovic to Cristiano Ronaldo. The 47-year-old Indian believes these two athletes are right at the top when it comes to trying to achieve perfection on the field.

Leander Paes on the GOAT conversation.

"On the planet today, Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic are the two athletes that invest in themselves the most."

Leander Paes likens Novak Djokovic to Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of the effort each of them puts in

Like Novak Djokovic, Cristiano Ronaldo is also known to treat his body like a temple. They both invest in the best of training facilities, diet and technology to ensure that they remain at peak fitness levels no matter what their age.

Djokovic and Ronaldo are well into their 30s now but can still physically outdo players in their 20s.

Leander Paes believes Novak Djokovic and Cristiano Ronaldo put in maximum effort to perfect themselves

While speaking to India Ahead News, Leander Paes compared the two greats of the sporting world in terms of the methods they use to constantly improve themselves. Paes made particular mention of how both Novak Djokovic and Cristiano Ronaldo travel with a well-informed entourage to ensure they have all the bases covered.

“On the planet today, Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic are the two athletes who invest in themselves the most,” Paes said. “Whether it comes to entourage of different expertise that travel with them or when it comes to modern technology that enhances sporting progress to enhance themselves.”

The Serb is known to employ the best minds in the business to tactically prepare himself for his top opponents. While coaches like Marian Vajda and Goran Ivanisevic are on hand to guide him, Novak Djokovic also avails the services of renowned ATP data analyst Craig O’Shannessy to work on the finer details.

The Serb even took the help of AI technology to prepare himself for Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic under the watchful eyes of Goran Ivanisevic

Leander Paes went on to speak about how Novak Djokovic altered his diet to improve his physical conditioning.

During the early stages of his career Djokovic was prone to mid-match collapses, often failing to withstand grueling encounters. But the Serb then chanced upon a nutritionist who diagnosed him as gluten-intolerant. There was no looking back for Djokovic, as he immediately removed gluten from his diet (eventually turning vegan) and transformed himself into a much fitter athlete.

Paes lauded this step taken by the World No. 1, elaborating how it has helped Djokovic deliver on the court.

“Whether it comes out to checking out their own DNA where Novak Djokovic is gluten intolerant and then he makes sure his diet is completely gluten free and he's a vegan,” Paes said. “Hence the results come about.”