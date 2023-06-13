Rennae Stubbs, renowned coach and former mentor to Serena Williams, has boldly stated that Novak Djokovic's position as the greatest player of all time will be indisputable if he successfully achieves the Calendar Slam.

The Serb recently created history by becoming the first man in the Open Era to win 23 Grand Slam titles at the French Open. The victory marked his third trophy at the claycourt event, as he continued his unbeaten streak in Major tournaments this year.

Former tennis player Rennae Stubbs brought back the GOAT debate on her podcast and spoke in favor of Djokovic. She asserted that his legacy will be firmly established if he triumphs in the remarkable pursuit of the Calendar Slam.

"I think he's more a lock to win the Calendar Grand Slam this year than ever before was before and I know he came one match away from doing it last time but I thought the Olympics and all the extra hoola bulla with that, the vaccination all the shi* that was hitting," she said on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast show.

"I just think there was so much emotional stuff going on around him," she added. "I think he's a lock for a calendar Grand Slam as I've ever seen in a player and if he does it, just put away the books, he'll undoubtedly be the greatest player of all time."

Despite coming agonizingly close to accomplishing the calendar slam in 2021, the reigning World No. 1 had a stellar season, capturing titles at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. He was on the verge of completing a calendar Grand Slam but faced an unexpected setback in the final hurdle at the US Open.

In a compelling match, Daniil Medvedev displayed his dominance, outplaying Djokovic in straight sets.

However, Stubbs feels that the Serb is in much better physical condition this year. She emphasized that not playing all tournaments on the men's tour has helped his cause and also compared him to the likes of Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I think this year him not playing a couple of tournaments has actually helped him physically," Rennae Stubbs said. "Like not playing the Indian Wells and Miami. He was able to just find his form at the French because he got enough matches under in his belt."

"Going into the French Open, he's been very adamant saying he only desires Grand Slams he doesn't care about the smaller tournaments and neither did Serena or Roger or Rafa after a certain amount of time," she added.

"I said before the season started that I wanted to peak in Slams, I wanted to play my best tennis there" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has undoubtedly fulfilled his early season predictions with fantastic success. The Serbian tennis star has proven his dominance by securing victories in the first two Grand Slam tournaments of the year.

In a post-match interview with Barbara Schett following his victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final, Djokovic reflected on his statement and felt proud to have started the season the best way possible.

"Two Slams - I said before the season started that I wanted to peak in Slams, I wanted to play my best tennis there," he said.

He also mentioned the lighthearted moment Schett playfully referred to him as the 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time). In response, Djokovic humbly insisted on being addressed by his name but also acknowledged that being called the 'GOAT' was a compliment for his dedication and accomplishments.

"You can call me Novak! I like my name! I take [the GOAT] as a compliment of course for all the achievements. This one today came as a crown for all the hard work this year," Novak Djokovic said.

