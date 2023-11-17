"He's nothing if not a hater";"Proper shade, unlike a certain CEO" - Daniil Medvedev's jibe at Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals amuses fans 

Daniil Medvedev took a subtle jab at Alexander Zverev after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 ATP Finals, which drew the attention of tennis fans.

On Friday, November 17, third seed Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in two sets 6-4, 6-4, by Carlos Alcaraz in their last round-robin stage match in the Red Group.

After defeating Alexander Zverev in straight sets 7-6 (7), 6-4 in his second match on Thursday, the 27-year-old Russian became the first player to qualify for the semi-finals of the season-end tournament in Turin.

In a press conference following his loss against the Spaniard, Daniil Medvedev said that despite playing a significantly better match in comparison to the one he played against Alexander Zverev, he lost very easily.

"I think I tried my best. But, as I say, when you don't see from TV, I don't know how it looked from TV, but inside of me, I felt like I played a good match, actually much better than against Sascha in terms of my level. But I lost, pretty easy in a way. Tough to say for me, to be honest, at this moment,” he said.

Tennis fans flocked to X (previously Twitter) to express their thoughts after learning about this. Referring to the Lacoste CEO's tweet criticizing Stefanos Tsitsipas for leaving Novak Djokovic's spot up in the air, one fan wrote:

"Proper shade, unlike a certain CEO."

“Proper shade, unlike a certain CEO.”

Another fan thought Daniil Medvedev was more of a hater.

“He’s nothing if not a hater,” they tweeted.

Yet another fan thought the Russian's remark on the German was unjust.

“We know and understand what happened but it’s ok.. only little unfair to Zverev,” they chimed in.

“He can do everything”- Daniil Medvedev on Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev will square off against Jannik Sinner in the semi-final of the 2023 ATP Finals on Saturday, November 18. They met twice recently, at the Vienna Open and the China Open. The 22-year-old Italian got the better of the World No. 3 in both encounters, however, the latter leads the head-to-head 6-2.

In the same post-match press conference, Medvedev spoke highly of the fourth seed. Given his current form, the Russian thought Sinner was a top talent who could do anything. He stated:

“Well, first of all, at this moment he's in top form. I mean, this result proves it. So he can do everything. As you say, he can serve and volley, but at the same time he can stay at the baseline and be very good. Some dropshots, slice, down the line, cross. He can do every shot and that's why he's a top player”

Medvedev went on to say that he needs to improve after losing the 2023 Erste Bank Open despite playing well.

“I felt like in Vienna I made a good response to what he did in Beijing, but I still lost. I need to be even better, to respond better to his shots, he said.