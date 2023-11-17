"You do Novak Djokovic a disservice by posting this nonsense" - Fans slam Lacoste CEO for Stefanos Tsitsipas dig while praising Jannik Sinner

Tennis fans were up in arms after Lacoste CEO Thierry Guibert's comments on Stefanos Tsitsipas inadvertently insulted Novak Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner ousted Holger Rune in their round robin match of the Green group at the 2023 ATP Finals tournament. with a scoreline of 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Thursday, November 16. The win secured Djokovic a spot in the semifinal, which was up in the air due to Tsitsipas’ withdrawal from the year-end championship.

Earlier on Thursday, Djokovic got the better of Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-1 in his final group stage match, enhancing his chances of reaching the semifinal of the ATP Finals.

On Tuesday, November 14, Tsitsipas was forced to retire from his match against Holger Rune because of a back injury, handing over the World No.10 a substantial win. The Greek departed about 15 minutes into the match after playing just three games, with Rune leading 2-1.

Guibert took to X (formerly Twitter) and lauded Sinner on his victory over Rune. His comments also took a dig at Stefanos Tsitsipas.In light of Sinner’s win, which confirmed Novak Djokovic’s place in the knockout stages in Turin.

"Hats off to for his win tonight. Despite the unfair behaviour of Tsitsipas, he showed to everyone why he is a future champ and an authentic guy," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

This left tennis fans far from pleased, eliciting intense reactions from them on X. One fan believed it was inconsiderate behavior towards Novak Djokovic.

“Stef and Novak have enormous amounts of respect for each other, you do your man a disservice by posting this nonsense,” they commented.

Expand Tweet

Another fan assumed that Guibert was worried for his brand if Djokovic did not qualify for the semifinal.

“Were you panicking your brand wouldn't have maximum exposure this weekend for a moment there? Djokovic was in control as to whether he qualified for the semi finals through his performance on court. Nothing to do with Tsitsipas. Cheap shot,” they tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan questioned whether it was actually the Lacoste CEO who wrote the post.

“I’m sorry, this unnecessary and unprofessional tweet can’t really be the account of the real CEO of LaCoste/Tecnifibre, can it? If so, talk about burning bridges,” they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic- “I would like to win the Davis Cup with Serbia; That’s a goal”

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic has stated that he aimed to win the Davis Cup for Serbia. The quarterfianls of the 2023 edition of the tournament will take place in Malaga, Spain, from November 21-26.

In his post-match press conference, after a hard fought victory over Hubert Hurkacz, the World No.1 stressed that winning the Davis Cup for his country was his top priority before thinking about the upcoming season.

“The season is not finished yet. Obviously I still don't know if I'm going to be qualified here. But Davis Cup is next week. I really would like to win the Davis Cup with Serbia. That's a goal. Next week is an important week for us, for our nation. We'll do our best. That's where my thoughts are, then I'll think about the next season,” he said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis