"He's obviously No. 1 in the world, and I'm playing with a metal hip, so I shouldn't have a chance" - Andy Murray on his upcoming clash against Novak Djokovic in Madrid

Andy Murray will lock horns with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round of the Madrid Masters on Thursday. Given his compromised physicality, the Scot firmly believes he will be the overwhelming underdog in this fixture.

Murray and Djokovic will be squaring off for the first time on tour since 2017, making this fixture all the more intriguing. Since their last match, the three-time Major champion has undergone multiple surgeries for his hip ailment, to the point of even getting it replaced by a metal version.

The Serb, on the other hand, has gone from strength to strength and still finds himself No. 1 in the world with 20 Majors under his belt.

Speaking on court after beating Denis Shapovalov in the second round on Tuesday, Murray was asked for his thoughts regarding Thursday's clash against Djokovic.

The former World No. 1 explained that he would use this match mainly to measure his overall level against the best player in the world.

"I mean in theory I should have no chance in the match, you know he's obviously No. 1 in the world and I'm playing with a metal hip, so I shouldn't have a chance in the match," Andy Murray said. "It's a great opportunity for me to see where my game's at and to play against him again."

Murray and Djokovic have faced each other 36 times on tour, including clashes in each of the four Slam finals. However, given that the two have not crossed swords in nearly half a decade, Murray asserted that he would try to make the most of this opportunity.

"You know we had so many great battles over the years, some of the biggest tournaments in the world, we played in the finals I think of all four Grand Slams," Murray continued. "We played here in the final and I haven't had the opportunity to play against him for a long time, didn't know if I would ever get that chance, so I'll enjoy it. I'll have a fantastic attitude in the match and give it my best and see where I'm at."

A look at Andy Murray's record against Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray has faced Novak Djokovic 36 times on tour, out of which he has only emerged victorious on 11 occasions. That said, the Scot has accounted for the Serb in the summit clashes of multiple important tournaments, including the ATP Finals, the US Open, Rome Masters, Wimbledon, Miami Open, and Cincinnati Masters.

Murray, however, has not beaten the Serb since 2016 but will fancy his chances this time around, given the latter has not been in the best of form in recent weeks.

