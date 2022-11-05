"He's one of those guys now, with Alcaraz, Ruud, Sinner, and those guys to start taking over" - Jimmy Connors believes Felix Auger-Aliassime is a contender for multiple Grand Slams

Felix Auger-Aliassime has found an admirer in Jimmy Connors, the player with the most ATP singles titles in the Open Era. The American tennis legend feels the Canadian youngster's recent winning run holds him in good stead going ahead and that he will compete with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Jannik Sinner, among others, for multiple Grand Slam titles in the future.

Auger-Aliassime had just one tour-level title until four weeks ago and then went on to produce a stellar run, which saw him clinch three consecutive titles (Firenze, Antwerp, and Basel) and win 16 consecutive tour-level matches (ending in the Paris Masters semifinals). He also earned a spot in the 2022 ATP Finals in the process.

Reflecting on that run from Felix Auger-Aliassime on a recent episode of the 'Advantage Connors' podcast, Jimmy Connors lavished praise on the 22-year-old, stating that Auger-Aliassime is one of the Next Gen stars who can win even 10 or more Grand Slams.

"He (Felix Auger-Aliassime) is one of those guys now. With Alcaraz, with Ruud, with Sinner, and those guys, to start taking over and be that next generation to see who's going to win 10, 12, 6 or 8, or whatever Grand Slam events," Connors said in a chat with his son Brett Connors.

The five-time US Open singles champion went on to highlight that Auger-Aliassime's recent winning streak suggests that all the factors that should click in and around his game are clicking and the youngster himself aims to reach greater heights.

"For him to win three in a row, what that tells me is that not only has he gotten the confidence in his game, but everything else around him is working too. His conditioning, his peace of mind, he's wanting to play, his excitement about going out and performing, and wanting to try and reach that level of excellence," Connors added.

The American great hopes to see Auger-Aliassime translate his newfound momentum into a Grand Slam title in 2023.

"Hopefully he keeps the run going and continues with this confidence, comes through next year and wins that first Grand Slam. That would be exciting," continued Connors.

"He's the next guy" - Jimmy Connors feels Felix Auger-Aliassime can take over from Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Rolex Paris Masters - Day Five.

Jimmy Connors expressed that Felix Auger-Aliassime's title-winning streak suddenly propels him as the "next guy" in light of the Big 3 era coming to an end. While the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are still going strong, Connors believes there are question marks around their careers. Once the Big 3 era ends, Auger-Aliassime will establish himself as one of the biggest future superstars, opined Connors.

"If he starts winning three tournaments in a row, four tournaments in a year, all of a sudden, he's the next guy," Connors said on the same, adding, "Federer is gone, Rafa is still playing but other things have entered his life now. With Djokovic - is he going to be able to play in Australia? Will he play the US Open? There's a lot of question marks around that.

Connors went on to say that tennis players "get paid the big bucks" for playing and winning regularly. In light of the same, he feels Auger-Aliassime has to be ready to play whenever possible despite the demands and intensity of the tour.

"When you say he wins a tournament and he might be tired, then he wins two and his legs might be tired, that's why they get paid the big bucks. If he's going to play, he's got to be ready every time," Connors opined.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's winning run ended with a loss to Holger Rune in the Paris Masters semifinals. He will now compete in his maiden ATP Finals.

Poll : 0 votes