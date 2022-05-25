He's a really nice guy, he brought a lot of positive attention & popularity to our sport: Novak Djokovic joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Andy Murray to pay tribute to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray paid tribute to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and his career as he played his last tennis match at the 2022 French Open.

The 37-year-old was up against Casper Ruud in the first round at Roland Garros and won the first set in a tough tiebreaker. However, the Norwegian won the next three sets, two of which went to a tiebreaker to win the match and seal his place in the second round.

Mediavenir @Mediavenir FLASH - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, en larmes, met fin à sa carrière sur une défaite au premier tour de FLASH - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, en larmes, met fin à sa carrière sur une défaite au premier tour de #RolandGarros contre Casper Ruud, 8e mondial. (France tv) #RolandGarros 2022 🇫🇷🎾 FLASH - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, en larmes, met fin à sa carrière sur une défaite au premier tour de #RolandGarros contre Casper Ruud, 8e mondial. (France tv) #RolandGarros2022 https://t.co/UTNG36nBGK

Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic heaped praise on Tsonga and paid their respects via a video posted on Roland Garros' official Twitter page.

Murray congratulated Tsonga on an amazing career and called the Frenchman a great ambassador for tennis, adding that he loved watching him play and compete against him.

"Hey Jo! I just wanted to send you a message to wish you a happy retirement, and also to congratulate you on an amazing career," Murray said. "You've achieved so much with so many highlights. You've been a great ambassador for the sport. I always loved watching you play and competing against you. So, you will be sorely missed. And, yeah, all the best man."

Novak Djokovic, who beat Tsonga in the 2008 Australian Open final, hailed his personality and called him one of the most charismatic players to play the game.

"Jo is one of the most charismatic players to ever play the game and I was very happy to share the court with him many times," Djokovic said. "We get along very well, he's a really nice guy. He brought a lot of, I think, positive attention and popularity to our sport because of not just his dynamic game style, but also his charisma, his personality. So it's a big loss for professional men's tennis to have him retire, but I wish him all the best. He definitely should be happy about his career and his achievements. He's made his mark and legacy in our sport."

Rafael Nadal also hailed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's charisma and said that he brought a lot of positive things to tennis.

"Well, he's very charismatic," Nadal said. "I know him since we were kids. A good guy, I think he brings a lot of positive things to our sport, so I'm sad to see him going, but we are getting old, so it's going to happen for everyone."

Roger Federer said in his message that he enjoyed playing against Tsonga and wished him all the best for the future.

"Ciao Jo-Willy. So I'd like to congratulate you too on a fantastic career," Federer said. "I got a lot of pleasure out of playing against you, losing to you. We had some good battles over the years. We'll miss you on the tour. I wish you all the best for the future with your family. Enjoy the moment in Paris, on those courts with the fans and everyone. I wish you all the best. Allez!"

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retires with 18 singles titles to his name

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won 18 singles titles throughout his career

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga enjoyed a brilliant career that saw him win 18 singles titles. These included two Masters 1000 tournaments - the 2008 Paris Masters and the 2014 Canadian Open.

He also reached the final of the Australian Open in 2008. Tsonga reached the semifinals of the French Open and Wimbledon twice while getting to the quarterfinals of the US Open thrice.

The Frenchman is one of quite a few big names to retire from the sport this season. Juan Martin del Potro and Kevin Anderson drew curtains on their careers, while Gilles Simon announced that he would retire at the end of the season.

