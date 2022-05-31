"He’s scared of nobody, he believes he can beat anyone, same as Carlos Alcaraz" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Holger Rune's mentality 

Holger Rune has captured the attention of tennis fans and pundits from across the globe after his incredible performance at the 2022 French Open thus far. This has led many, including tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, to praise the teenager.

Posting a video on his Instagram profile, Mouratoglou drew comparisons between Rune and Carlos Alcaraz as he believes that the Danish rising star has the game to do well on clay. He also spoke about Rune being unafraid of anyone and believes that he can beat anyone.

"I also think clay fits his game quite well, he’s strong. He has the physical abilities. He’s hitting the ball hard. He’s good in defence, he’s good in offense. He has a very complete game. He can hit hard on both sides and he’s moving well, he’s covering the court well, I think his number one and two quality is his ability to believe in himself and his competitiveness. He’s a great match winner. He’s scared of nobody, he believes he can beat anyone, same as Carlos Alcaraz. And he is doing because he is beating top players," Mouratoglou said.

Rune has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open this year and faces eighth seed Casper Ruud. The Dane has dropped only one set at Roland Garros this year and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

Holger Rune's mindset, competitiveness and hunger for becoming a top player caught my attention: Patrick Mouratoglou

Rune in action at the 2022 French Open - Day Nine

In the video, Patrick Mouratoglou also spoke about his encounter with Holger Rune when the Dane was in his early teens. Mouratoglou recalled that the mentality and hunger to become a top player Rune possessed immediately caught his attention.

"The most important, which is the mindset, the competitiveness, and the fact that he was living the dream of becoming a top player every single moment of the day, this he had already. This is what caught my attention so much," Mouratoglou said.

Patrick Mouratoglou also spoke about Holger Rune's rise through the junior ranks and how he excelled despite the mounting pressure that came with being a junior Slam winner and No. 1.

"He is someone who has always been able to win. He was at the top of the game in Europe under 14. Then a grand slam winner in juniors, he became number 1. Whatever he was doing, at every age, he was always at the top. Dealing with a lot of expectations, it’s a lot of experience he went through. He was able to perform through all those things so I think it’s a very good sign," Mouratoglou continued.

