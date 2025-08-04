"He's been there since I was born" - Ben Shelton sends sweet message to father Bryan after reaching Canadian Open QF with him in his box

Ben Shelton recorded his first-ever quarterfinal appearance at the National Bank Open earlier on Sunday (August 3), overcoming Italy's Flavio Cobolli in three tough sets. Following his victory, the American gave props to his father and head coach Bryan Shelton for supporting him at every tournament.Ben has enjoyed a great season on the ATP Tour in 2025, making his debut in the men's top 10 rankings and compiling an overall win/loss record of 29-16 thus far. The 22-year-old started the North American hardcourt swing on a great note a few weeks ago, as he made it to the last four at the Citi DC Open.The above result set the tone for Ben Shelton's campaign in Montreal this fortnight, where he reached the quarterfinals in gritty fashion. The World No. 7 has eked out back-to-back deciding-set tiebreakers in his last two matches. After his latest 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(1) victory against 13th-seeded Flavio Cobolli, the American attributed his career success to his father and former ATP pro Bryan Shelton while touching upon the latter's regular presence in his players' box.&quot;Yeah, it's really cool. He's been there from the start with me since I was born,&quot; Ben Shelton said during his post-match press conference at Canadian Open on Sunday, via ASAP Sports. &quot;He knows me better than anyone, and sharing this journey together has been really, really cool. So, yeah, I enjoy it. He's at every tournament, but I enjoy every one of them.Seeded fourth at this year's National Bank Open, the two-time ATP singles titlist has already spent more than five hours on court in his last two outings. He will have about two days of rest as a last-eight blockbuster clash against Washington champion Alex de Minaur looms ahead of him.Ben Shelton on his partnership with father Bryan: &quot;Not the smartest at times but we make it work&quot;Ben Shelton celebrates with his dad, Bryan Shelton, atthe Australian Open '25 | Image Source: GettyEarlier in March, Ben Shelton took part in a media interaction where he was asked to name one word that his former World No. 55 father Bryan would use to describe him. The 22-year-old hilariously came up with &quot;idiot&quot; in his response, before claiming that he and his father get by incredibly despite their differences at times.&quot;Probably an Idiot, that's the one word he would use to describe me. [I'm] not the smartest at times but we make it work,&quot; Shelton claimed tongue-in-cheek. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe World No. 7 has now reached four quarterfinals at the ATP Masters 1000 level in singles. Since turning pro in 2022, he has made it to the last 8 stages of the 2025 Canadian Open, the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, the 2024 Cincinnati Open, and the 2023 Shanghai Masters.