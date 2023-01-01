"He's very supportive" - Paula Badosa lauds Rafael Nadal after registering lone win for Spain against Great Britain in 2023 United Cup

Paula Badosa, who overcame leg cramps to defeat Harriet Dart in their 2023 United Cup encounter, has appreciated teammate Rafael Nadal for being supportive while also revealing that the 22-time Grand Slam champion was "very into the matches."

Although Spain lost to Great Britain 4-1 in the Group D clash during the first edition of the mixed gender team event in Sydney, Badosa registered the only win for her side by virtue of her 6-7(6), 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over Dart.

Earlier, Cameron Norrie stunned Rafael Nadal while Katie Swan prevailed over Nuria Parrizas Dias to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead.

Badosa lost the first set but fought back to win the second set tie-breaker before coming into her own in the third against Harriet Dart.

Over the course of a post-match press conference, the World No. 13 disclosed that Rafael Nadal had asked her to remain aggressive with her forehand.

"Well, he's very into the matches. I really appreciate that. Yeah, he's very supportive. Yeah, I mean, a little bit of the game, stay aggressive. He was really going, like, telling me, like, stay very aggressive, especially with my forehand, with the serve. That was a little bit what I was trying," she stated.

Badosa, who began to experience cramps during the second set, stated that she had to go for her shots as she was tired.

"As well I was a little bit tired, so I had to go more for the shots. So, yeah, he was just very supportive and saying that to me," the player from Spain explained.

Dan Evans then beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to help Britain enter the knockouts.

Rafael Nadal gets Australian Open preparation off to shaky start after loss against Cameron Norrie

Nadal went down against Norrie after winning the first set

Rafael Nadal, who will be seeking to defend his Australian Open title later this month, got his warmup off to a shaky start with a loss against Cameron Norrie in the 2023 United Cup.

The 36-year-old won the first set but lost his way against the Briton, who had earlier got the better of Australia's Alex de Minaur.

Following the 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win, Norrie got his team off to a flying start even as Nadal withdrew from the doubles event where he was supposed to have partnered Paula Badosa.

The Spaniard, who also won the French Open title last year, battled pain and injury throughout the 2022 season but finished the year as World No. 2.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard's arch rival Novak Djokovic, who missed the 2022 edition of the Australian Open owing to his vaccination status, will be aiming to begin the year by getting on level terms with the Mallorcan in terms of Grand Slam wins.

