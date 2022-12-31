Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | United Cup 2023

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Australia's Alex de Minaur in the round-robin stage of the 2023 United Cup on Monday.

The Spaniard's campaign Down Under commenced on a losing note this time as was defeated by Cameron Norrie in his previous match. He managed to win the first set but wasn't able to maintain the same intensity as the match slipped away from him. The former World No. 1 is also expected to compete in a mixed doubles match on Sunday.

De Minaur too lost to Norrie in his singles tie, losing to the Brit in straight sets. He'll need to raise his level considerably if he wants to get the better of Nadal. They've faced off thrice so far, with the 36-year-old emerging victorious on every occasion. Their last encounter took place nearly three years ago in another team event, the ATP Cup.

Nadal was put to the test by de Minaur back then, needing three sets to keep the youngster at bay. With both of them starting the new season on a losing note, they'll be eager to wipe the bitter taste of defeat from their mouths. Expect a closely fought battle to unfold on Monday. Here are all the details regarding their upcoming United Cup showdown:

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur match schedule

The round-robin tie between the former World No. 1 and de Minaur will be the first match of the evening session to take place at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on Monday.

Date: January 2, 2023.

Time: Not before 7 pm local time, 8 am GMT, 1:30 pm IST & 3 am EST.

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur streaming details

Alex de Minaur at the 2023 United Cup.

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, India, Asia Pacific & Oceania can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: For American viewers, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the match on Stan Sport, 9Now & Channel 9.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

UK & India: Fans in these countries can check out the official United Cup YouTube channel for the live telecast.

South Africa: Viewers can watch the proceedings on Supersport.

Asia Pacific & Oceania: For the rest of the countries in the region, beIN Sports will telecast the match.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes