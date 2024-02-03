"He's a vampire"; "Needs to be studied" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic showing no signs of aging at 36

Novak Djokovic aging like fine wine came to the tennis community's attention recently after the 'Everyone tap in, let's see you at 21' trend went viral on Instagram a few days ago.

From a balanced diet and good fitness regime to regular meditation, Djokovic has taken to all things natural to defy the phenomenon of biological aging. Earlier on Friday, Tennis Channel posted a snap of the Serb at 21 on social media, leaving tennis fans befuddled.

Naturally, athletes suffer from a receding hairline or loss of sharp facial features by the time they reach their 30s. Novak Djokovic, however, still looks identical to his 21-year-old self at the age of 36, leading some fans to attempt to uncover the secrets behind his youthful appearance.

One fan hilariously claimed that the 24-time Major winner might just be a vampire, writing:

"I actually do believe he's a vampire."

Another fan, meanwhile, suggested that scientists should study the Serb's genes, writing:

"This needs to be studied."

Funnily enough, one fan was perplexed by Djokovic still sporting the same hairstyle as he did 15 years ago.

"Why no different haircut though I'll die on this hill," he wrote.

Novak Djokovic is still a contender for Grand Slam titles, showing impressive longevity and consistency at 36

2024 Australian Open - Day 13

Novak Djokovic has achieved some of the most impressive feats of longevity and consistency in his career. The Serb has won 24 Major titles since turning pro in 2003, and has shown no signs of leaving the big title winner's circle yet.

Having featured in the last four of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in 2007, the 36-year-old recorded his 48th Major semifinal appearance at last week's Australian Open. More importantly, he has reigned supreme in seven of his last 11 Major appearances and will likely win at least one of the remaining three events this year.

Novak Djokovic is also the only player apart from Rafael Nadal to win at least four titles at a single Grand Slam tournament after turning 30. While the Spaniard was victorious in Paris in 2017-20 and 2022, the Serb went unbeaten in Melbourne in his four appearances Down Under before this year.

The 36-year-old has also displayed tremendous versatility at the Majors, having won each of the four tournaments at least thrice. He has recorded at least seven and 11 appearances in the final and semifinals of all four Grand Slams, respectively.

