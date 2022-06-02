He's a whirlwind of talent but he needs to grow up, shut up and be more gracious: Tennis fans react to Holger Rune snubbing Casper Ruud at the net after French Open loss

Holger Rune's dream run at the 2022 French Open came to an end in the quarterfinals, as the Dane fell to Casper Ruud. Although Rune played some brilliant tennis on the night, Ruud's versatility and experience proved too much for him and he succumbed to a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 loss.

It was an eventful match, however, which brought the worst of the teenager's antics to the fore. In addition to some questionable celebrations of the Norwegian's unforced errors and constantly inviting the chair umpire to check ball marks that were evidently out, Rune also yelled at his mother at one point and demanded that she leave the stadium.

But the cherry on the cake came at the end of the match, when the World No. 40 gave a rather cold handshake to his opponent.

Unable to believe his own eyes at being snubbed in such a manner, Ruud expressed his disappointment by shaking his head - a moment that has since become viral on social media.

Users on Twitter were equally shocked by Rune's behavior, remarking that it must have been really unbearable for someone as patient as Casper Ruud to show visible disapproval.

While almost everyone unanimously agreed that the Dane is a talented youngster, they hoped he could sort out his disciplinary issues before they become a self-imposed barrier in his quest for success.

"Rune is a whirlwind of talent but he needs to grow up, shut up and be more gracious. Tennis doesn’t need another kyrgios. Well done Casper Ruud!" one fan tweeted.

Well done Casper! @BenRothenberg Rune is a whirlwind of talent but he needs to grow up, shut up and be more gracious. Tennis doesn’t need another kyrgios.Well done Casper! @BenRothenberg Rune is a whirlwind of talent but he needs to grow up, shut up and be more gracious. Tennis doesn’t need another kyrgios.Well done Casper!

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis Holger Rune may have turned himself into the most hated tennis player in 2022, in just one night. Well, that's a way to build a tennis villain, though. lol Holger Rune may have turned himself into the most hated tennis player in 2022, in just one night. Well, that's a way to build a tennis villain, though. lol

"Finally, little Denmark has a male tennis player with huge potential. And then we get this bloke! Embarrassing! Mamma Rune should have sent Holger to the Rafa Nadal academy instead of Mouratoglou. That would have taught him to control his feelings and behave," another user posted.

Paul Denton 🇺🇦 @Denton79 @BenRothenberg And the little Casper shake of the head. Rune is maturing compared to a year ago but he'll look back and regret the Petulant behaviour in the future @BenRothenberg And the little Casper shake of the head. Rune is maturing compared to a year ago but he'll look back and regret the Petulant behaviour in the future

Clint. @CleanThing_ Told his mother to get out and she left. Like screamed, even Ruud had to caution him. Didn't shake hands with Ruud and kept arguing about calls. Super talented but arrogant player. mckellan🎾🎮🏆 @mckellan_o @CleanThing_ He's still young...He's a very cool guy you know. @CleanThing_ He's still young...He's a very cool guy you know. Did you watch Ruud vs Rune? You saw the way Rune behaved, yeah?Told his mother to get out and she left. Like screamed, even Ruud had to caution him. Didn't shake hands with Ruud and kept arguing about calls. Super talented but arrogant player. twitter.com/mckellan_o/sta… Did you watch Ruud vs Rune? You saw the way Rune behaved, yeah? 😂 Told his mother to get out and she left. Like screamed, even Ruud had to caution him. Didn't shake hands with Ruud and kept arguing about calls. Super talented but arrogant player. twitter.com/mckellan_o/sta…

"Ruud is a sweet kid. Only wish the best for him. He deserves the spotlight. While Rune is very talented, I do hope he spends the rest of the year getting pummeled in the opening rounds. He needs a reset. He needs to respect the game. He needs to learn to become a good sport," one fan wrote.

While Rune is very talented, I do hope he spends the rest of the year getting pummeled in the opening rounds. He needs a reset. He needs to respect the game. He needs to learn to become a good sport. @tennisnation Ruud is a sweet kid. Only wish the best for him. He deserves the spotlight.While Rune is very talented, I do hope he spends the rest of the year getting pummeled in the opening rounds. He needs a reset. He needs to respect the game. He needs to learn to become a good sport. @tennisnation Ruud is a sweet kid. Only wish the best for him. He deserves the spotlight.While Rune is very talented, I do hope he spends the rest of the year getting pummeled in the opening rounds. He needs a reset. He needs to respect the game. He needs to learn to become a good sport.

Corine Leegwater - YogaYatra @CorineYogaYatra doublefault28 @doublefault28 @eurosport) (🎥@eurosport) https://t.co/BQwjvQb5Rp Jeez, add to this celebrating unforced errors & double faults of his opponent, blatant coaching violations with his box, screaming to his mother she has to leave the box, not thanking Tsitsipas in post match speech, and Rune becomes really hard to like. Age no excuse, he’s nr 40. twitter.com/doublefault28/… Jeez, add to this celebrating unforced errors & double faults of his opponent, blatant coaching violations with his box, screaming to his mother she has to leave the box, not thanking Tsitsipas in post match speech, and Rune becomes really hard to like. Age no excuse, he’s nr 40. twitter.com/doublefault28/…

Sportsfan! @DezsoD @Gill_Gross Have to say I was appalled at his behaviour during the match, so precious and that handshake at the end! Ruud is like the nicest guy on and off the court. Rune hasn’t made many fans tonight. @Gill_Gross Have to say I was appalled at his behaviour during the match, so precious and that handshake at the end! Ruud is like the nicest guy on and off the court. Rune hasn’t made many fans tonight.

"Casper Ruud seems like such a fair, nice person that if you get the head-shake from him, you definitely messed up," another fan tweeted. "Ruud, nice guy that he is, was probably gearing up to tell Rune that he has a bright future, and the kid didn’t even give him a chance to say it. Saltiness isn’t unusual, but it’s not like this was a particularly close/intense match. This would be funny if it weren’t a bit sad."

Owen @tennisnation doublefault28 @doublefault28 @eurosport) (🎥@eurosport) https://t.co/BQwjvQb5Rp Ruud seems like such a fair, nice person that if you get the head-shake from him, you definitely messed up. twitter.com/doublefault28/… Ruud seems like such a fair, nice person that if you get the head-shake from him, you definitely messed up. twitter.com/doublefault28/…

Owen @tennisnation Ruud, nice guy that he is, was probably gearing up to tell Rune that he has a bright future, and the kid didn’t even give him a chance to say it. Saltiness isn’t unusual, but it’s not like this was a particularly close/intense match. This would be funny if it weren’t a bit sad. Ruud, nice guy that he is, was probably gearing up to tell Rune that he has a bright future, and the kid didn’t even give him a chance to say it. Saltiness isn’t unusual, but it’s not like this was a particularly close/intense match. This would be funny if it weren’t a bit sad.

Vansh @vanshv2k @tennisnation Exactly. Rune has a very solid game, but I’m really not liking this attitude. It won’t win him fans either. @tennisnation Exactly. Rune has a very solid game, but I’m really not liking this attitude. It won’t win him fans either.

Casper Ruud takes on Marin Cilic in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open

Following his victory over Holger Rune, Casper Ruud will square off against Marin Cilic in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open.

Cilic reached the last four at Roland Garros for the first time ever with a hard-fought victory over Andrey Rublev in five sets in the quarterfinals.

Rudd and Cilic have faced off twice on the ATP Tour before, with both encounters going in favor of World No. 8 Rudd. They have met once before on clay at the 2020 Italian Open, where Ruud won in straight sets.

The winner of the contest will take on either Rafael Nadal or Alexander Zverev in the summit clash on Sunday.

