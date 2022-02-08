"He showed fantastic tennis even in this age" - Aslan Karatsev opens up about 'childhood idol' Roger Federer

In a recent interview at the Maharashtra Open 2022, World No. 14 Aslan Karatsev revealed that Roger Federer "inspires" him the most. He also claimed that the 40-year-old's gameplay and movement on the court is on "another level."

"I would go with Roger Federer. Because he showed fantastic tennis even in this age. I was practicing with him a couple of times. Still, the way how he plays, how he feels the ball, and how he moves is something another level," said Karatsev.

Karatsev began as the top-seeded player at the Maharashtra Open 2022. But he lost to Elias Ymer in straight sets in the second round of the tournament after getting a bye in the first round.

The Swedish player maintained a whopping 95% win percentage on his second serve, winning the match with a final scoreline of 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Interestingly, this is not the first time Karatsev has showered huge praise on Federer. In an earlier interview in 2021, calling the Swiss Maestro his "childhood idol," the Russian player seemed absolutely shocked by his fitness. He even expressed his desire to "face him" on the court once.

Aslan Karatsev at the Australian Open 2021

"His game is unique. He was my childhood idol. The way Roger stays fit is amazing. I do not know how he is able to do it. He is 40 and still moves very well! I would like to face him," stated the Russian back then.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Aslan Karatsev on Federer: "His game is unique. He was my childhood idol. The way Roger stays fit is amazing. I do not know how he is able to do it. He is 40 and still moves very well! I would like to face him."



Source: Championat Aslan Karatsev on Federer: "His game is unique. He was my childhood idol. The way Roger stays fit is amazing. I do not know how he is able to do it. He is 40 and still moves very well! I would like to face him."Source: Championat

In the interview in Maharashtra, Karatsev also disclosed his "best moment" on the tennis court. He picked the time when he reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2021 and faced World No. 1 Novak Djokovic as his greatest moment. He managed the feat despite beginning the Grand Slam as an unseeded player.

Aslan Karatsev with Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2021

"I think reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open last year," mentioned Karatsev when asked about his best moment.

"The question is better answered maybe by April or May" - Roger Federer on when he'll make his comeback

Roger Federer at the Wimbledon Championships 2021

Roger Federer last played professional tennis at the 2021 Wimbledon, where he suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals. Following the Grand Slam, he suffered a knee injury and has not played since then.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis July 7th 2021: Hurkacz defeats Federer in Wimbledon QF



October 12th 2021: Hurkacz ousts Federer from Top 10



They won't spend their holidays together. July 7th 2021: Hurkacz defeats Federer in Wimbledon QFOctober 12th 2021: Hurkacz ousts Federer from Top 10They won't spend their holidays together. ◾ July 7th 2021: Hurkacz defeats Federer in Wimbledon QF◾ October 12th 2021: Hurkacz ousts Federer from Top 10They won't spend their holidays together. https://t.co/2l9ZNkA4fC

In a recent interview with Credit Suisse, Federer revealed that he is "working hard" to make a comeback. However, he stated he will only be able to make such a decision in April or May 2022.

"The question of [when I can return to action] is better answered maybe by April or May. For now, the drive [to play tennis again] is there. I am really motivated to do my work, what I am allowed to do. I did all the workouts again this morning and I am back in the gym again tomorrow," said Federer.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Federer on the situation now with his recovery



"I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody is holding me back a little bit" Federer on the situation now with his recovery"I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody is holding me back a little bit" https://t.co/QCY8nJppco

"I am working as hard as I am allowed to, so it is still good times even though it is a bit slow. I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody is holding me back a little bit," added the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Following his seven-month absence from tennis, the Swiss player's ATP ranking has dropped to 30.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: "I see a future in which there are six or eight top tennis players who are capable of fighting for Grand Slams" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on tennis after the Big 3

Edited by Aditya Singh