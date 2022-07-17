"He is showing the world that staying true to yourself is the most important thing of all"- Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's comments on Australian Open and US Open participation

Novak Djokovic hopes to play in the US Open the following month, but he won't risk another deportation ordeal after going through one in Australia earlier this year.

The government Down Under believed the unvaccinated Serb had violated stringent COVID-19 restrictions and ordered him to leave the country ahead of the Australian Open. He eventually left the country after unsuccessfully attempting to obtain a stay of removal through the courts.

Djokovic won his fourth straight Wimbledon and 21st Major title this month, going past Roger Federer's tally of 20 Grand Slam titles and staying just one short of Rafael Nadal's record. With his US Open participation in doubt now, there's a chance the Spaniard will increase his lead over the Serb next month.

The Serb claimed in an interview that the Australian Open controversy wasn't pleasant for him and that he wouldn't travel to the United States without permission.

"I'm not going to go to America if I don't have permission, so the Australian saga for me was not pleasant at all. People still think I forced my way to Australia and tried to come in with no papers, permission or exemption - it is not true," Djokovic said.

He did, however, express his desire to be able to enter both Australia and America in the future to contest in the Majors.

"I would love to come back to Australia. I love Australia, I had my best Grand Slam results in that country. Hopefully I can be there in January because I want to be there, and I also want to be in New York. If I have permission, I'll be there. If I don't, I won't be there - it's not the end of the world," he added.

Fans have since taken to social media to express their views on his statements, with some calling him as a legend for his unwavering convictions.

"What a legend, stands firm in his beliefs. Always rated you as a tennis player," one fan wrote.

Fans also hoped that Djokovic would be allowed to enter the USA to take part in the US Open.

"It would be a shame for the US not to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the US Open, considering everything we have learned about Covid. I’ll go on record saying let him to the country so he can play," another account posted.

Joe Biden asked to allow Novak Djokovic to participate in the US Open: Reports

US President Joe Biden has allegedly been asked to permit Novak Djokovic to compete at the US Open despite being unvaccinated, as per a MARCA report.

The clamor in favor of allowing Djokovic to compete at this year's US Open has been on the rise, with Texas State Senator Drew Springer the latest to join the chorus.

“Biden is banning Novak Djokovic from coming to USA to play the US Open but allows millions of unvaccinated illegals to flood across the border. Hey Joe, what’s one more unvaxed person?!?! #LetNovakPlay #txlege #USOpen,” Senator Springer tweeted.

