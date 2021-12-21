"You can never doubt special people like him" - Alex Corretja on Rafael Nadal's chances of winning another Grand Slam

In an exclusive interview with Marca, former World No. 2 Alex Corretja backed Rafael Nadal to win another Grand Slam title and said that despite not enjoying great form on the tour lately, the Spaniard will retire as a "winner."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion made a comeback at the Mubadala Tennis Championship after recovering from a foot injury but lost back-to-back matches.

Nadal won just two ATP titles in 2021. It is for this reason that many are casting doubts over his current form and are unsure if the Spaniard will ever be able to return to his best.

- Andy Murray, 10 (2007-16) Active players who have won at least two titles a year per most consecutive seasons:- Rafael Nadal, 17 (2005-2021)*- Novak Djokovic, 15 (2006-2020)*- Roger Federer, 11 (2002-2012)- Andy Murray, 10 (2007-16)

In the interview, Corretja said that despite recent results, Nadal still has a lot of tennis ahead of him. However, he claimed that the Spaniard will have to "assess" himself and work out a plan for the upcoming season.

Rafael Nadal at the 2021 French Open

"Rafa will retire being a winner, whatever happens. No matter how he was before, he has to assess how he wants to face what he has left from now on, but being Rafa you always have the feeling that he still has a bullet in his chamber to do something great," said Corretja.

Corretja further stressed that one should never doubt "special people" like Nadal. He even suggested that the 35-year-old could still add another Grand Slam to his magnificent trophy cabinet.

Andy Murray with his coach Alex Corretja

"You can never doubt special people like him, even if he comes from a very long injury and the process that he will have now will be difficult, I trust that there is still that great title to celebrate with him. A great title I mean a Grand Slam, because a Masters 1,000 more or less is not going to change anything," added the former World No. 2.

However, Corretja feels that it will be really difficult for Nadal to regain the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

"As for being number 1, it will be quite difficult because for that he needs to play a lot of tournaments, be very consistent, and that is no longer in his head. He has already been number 1 many times, it does not matter the weeks, and that is secondary," concluded Corretja.

Rafael Nadal last occupied the top spot in the ATP rankings in November 2019. He held the position for 13 weeks before Novak Djokovic dethroned him in February 2020.

Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19, casts doubt over his participation at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after returning to Spain following his run at the Mubadala Tennis Championship. The Spaniard is scheduled to feature at an ATP 250 event in Melbourne kicking off on January 4, though that is now unlikely.

Nadal said he will keep his fans updated about his participation in future tournaments.

"As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments! Thank you all in advance for your support and understanding," tweeted Nadal.

As for the Australian Open, Nadal said he cannot "100% guarantee" his participation at the Grand Slam and needs some time to make a final decision.

Rafael Nadal at the 2021 Barcelona Open

"I need to talk to my team and make a decision. I cannot 100% guarantee my participation in the Australian Open. My plan is to go there and do my best. That is my goal and that is the idea, but I have to see how my body feels after this pair of days. I have some time to make this decision. We will make it as the days go by," Nadal said.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala