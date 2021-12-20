×
"A Federer, Nadal, Murray love child" - Andrew Garfield opens up on his comparisons with Andy Murray

Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Andrew Garfield, and Roger Federer Enter caption
Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Andrew Garfield, and Roger Federer Enter caption
Anshul Singh
Modified Dec 20, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Renowned Hollywood star Andrew Garfield recently spoke about his comparison with former World No. 1 Andy Murray in terms of their appearances. He admitted that his friends claim that he does look like the British player and even referred to himself as the "love child" of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

The actor, who plays Spiderman in 'The Amazing Spiderman' series is also identified by fans as a doppelganger of Andy Murray. Many fans have previously even demanded that Garfield portray the Brit in the latter's biopic.

"If Andrew Garfield doesn’t play Andy Murray in a biopic I will never forgive Hollywood," wrote a Twitter fanpage.
If Andrew Garfield doesn’t play Andy Murray in a biopic I will never forgive Hollywood https://t.co/zGc2RwX0GA

On the Jonathan Ross Show, Garfield was asked about the comparisons with Andy Murray. In response, he highlighted that it's not just the fans or Ross who think this way. Apparently, many of the Hollywood actor's own friends also feel that he looks like the three-time Grand Slam champion.

"I do, yeah, my friends will be very happy you said that because they are always trying to convince me that I do look like [him]," said Garfield.

One Twitter user wrote:

"Andrew Garfield even talked about the Andy Murray comparison he gets when will he play him in a film please."
Andrew Garfield even talked about the Andy Murray comparison he gets 😭 when will he play him in a film please twitter.com/tennis_jon/sta… https://t.co/ziH7XJ2hDq
Andy Murray at the Wimbledon Championships 2021
Garfield joked that he in fact looks a bit like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, calling himself their "love child". Humorously, he said that such a "love child" would be "amazing" for tennis.

"But I also get a Federer and I get Nadal, like a Federer, Nadal, Murray love child, which would be amazing in tennis," added the 38-year-old.
Roger Federer with Rafael Nadal
Andy Murray finishes as the runner-up at the 2021 Mubadala Tennis Championships

After missing the 2021 Davis Cup Finals, Andy Murray made an incredible comeback at the 2021 Mubadala Tennis Championships. Despite failing to get his hands on the title, the Brit performed really well and defeated the likes of Rafael Nadal and Daniel Evans at the exhibition tournament.

RUBLEV REIGNS IN ABU DHABI 🇷🇺Our 13th #MWTC Champion is @AndreyRublev97 🏆#MakeWayForTheBest https://t.co/NZJmj8865x

However, Andrey Rublev convincingly defeated Andy Murray in the finals of the tournament, denying him his third title in Abu Dhabi. With his victory, Rublev became the first male Russian player to succeed at the tournament.

In his post-match interview, Andy Murray said he would love to return to Abu Dhabi next year.

"If you guys would like me to come, of course I'd come back again." 😍- @andy_murray @MubadalaWTC | #MWTC https://t.co/8gwzyjJARW
"Yeah, look, it's been [a] really good few days here. I got here nice and early and spent about a week here. Yeah, I always enjoy coming back, like you said, three good matches... If you guys would like me to come, of course I'd come back again," said Murray in the post-match interview.

After regaining his form and momentum, Andy Murray will now be looking forward to playing at the 2022 Australian Open.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya
