Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi's disqualification at the 2023 French Open after the former accidentally hit a ball girl led tennis fans to recall similar incidents involving Roger Federer, which did not lead to disqualification.

Kato and Sutjiadi were up against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third round of the women's doubles at the 2023 French Open. The game was at 7-6 (1), 1-3 when Kato accidentally hit the ball girl with a ball.

While the chair umpire initially gave the Japanese player a warning, the decision was changed to a disqualification after Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo approached the umpire.

This meant that Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo won by default, and Kato and Sutjiadi lost all their ranking points and prize money gained at the 2023 French Open.

The decision triggered an uproar in the tennis community as many called it unjust because Kato did not hit the ball that hard and apologized to the girl afterward. Fans brought up many instances involving Swiss legend Roger Federer when he hit a ball kid and did not get disqualified.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg brought up Roger Federer, who often returned the ball to the ball kid at a high speed with his racket, nearly creating situations similar to Kato.

"Regardless of if this was the right call or not, and I don't think it was, players can afford to be more careful with this stuff, anyhow. Roger Federer, notably, often played with fire by zipping balls at ball boys in Australia to test their cricket catches. Mixed results," Rothenberg tweeted.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Regardless of if this was the right call or not, and

I don't think it was, players can afford to be more careful with this stuff, anyhow.



Roger Federer, notably, often played with fire by zipping balls at ball boys in Australia to test their cricket catches.



Mixed results. Regardless of if this was the right call or not, and I don't think it was, players can afford to be more careful with this stuff, anyhow.Roger Federer, notably, often played with fire by zipping balls at ball boys in Australia to test their cricket catches.Mixed results. https://t.co/qqiKpfpf3z

Fans recalled Roger Federer's other such incident at the 2014 Monte Carlo Open. The Swiss was facing Novak Djokovic in the semifinal when he hit a ball boy stationed at the net. Federer was returning the ball, but the ball boy was not aware and took the hit on his head.

Many pointed out that no action was taken despite Federer's casual hit, instead, everyone just laughed it off.

"This is one of the most dumbest decisions I've seen not just in tennis but in sport!! No malice or harm intended, a pure accident & they get defaulted. If the ball kid caught the ball there would have been a round of applause!! Federer hit a ball kid & it was laughed off," a fan wrote.

Reggie🐺🐊 @Reggie61823972



No malice or harm intended, a pure accident & they get defaulted. If the ball kid caught the ball there would have been a round of applause!!



Federer hit a ball kid & it was laughed off🤷🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/gasparlanca/st… Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Miyu Kato & Aldila Sutjiadi just got defaulted as Kato hit a ball girl accidentally at 6-7(1), 3-1.



Ball girl is okay but got scared & started crying. Kato went to check on her & apologize but nothing could be done — supervisor called, default confirmed.

Miyu Kato & Aldila Sutjiadi just got defaulted as Kato hit a ball girl accidentally at 6-7(1), 3-1.Ball girl is okay but got scared & started crying. Kato went to check on her & apologize but nothing could be done — supervisor called, default confirmed. https://t.co/1mLA951AOc This is one of the most dumbest decisions I've seen not just in tennis but in sport!!No malice or harm intended, a pure accident & they get defaulted. If the ball kid caught the ball there would have been a round of applause!!Federer hit a ball kid & it was laughed off🤷🏽‍♂️ This is one of the most dumbest decisions I've seen not just in tennis but in sport!!No malice or harm intended, a pure accident & they get defaulted. If the ball kid caught the ball there would have been a round of applause!!Federer hit a ball kid & it was laughed off🤷🏽‍♂️🙈 twitter.com/gasparlanca/st…

"Y’all remember when Federer got DQ’ed for plunking a ball kid? Yeah, me neither," another fan tweeted.

totspur @totspur10



Yeah, me neither @Dimonator Y’all remember when Federer got DQ’ed for plunking a ball kid?Yeah, me neither @Dimonator Y’all remember when Federer got DQ’ed for plunking a ball kid?Yeah, me neither https://t.co/riwufRkEwv

"This says it all; They did not disqualify him because the ballboy did not cry nor was the opponent opportunistic," a fan tweeted.

Nash @NatNad123 @jmgmoron totspur @totspur10



Yeah, me neither @Dimonator Y’all remember when Federer got DQ’ed for plunking a ball kid?Yeah, me neither @Dimonator Y’all remember when Federer got DQ’ed for plunking a ball kid?Yeah, me neither https://t.co/riwufRkEwv twitter.com/totspur10/stat… Esto lo dice todo; no lo descalificaron porque el ballboy no lloró ni el contrincante fue oportunista. @jmgmoron twitter.com/totspur10/stat… Esto lo dice todo; no lo descalificaron porque el ballboy no lloró ni el contrincante fue oportunista.

"Bizarre decision. Federer has unintentionally hit a ball child 10 times," another fan wrote.

Tijmen Lensink @Tijmenl Ricky Dimon @Dimonator How is this a default?



If Sorribes Tormo and Bouzkova actually protested to get their opponents defaulted for this, they should also be banned from playing the remainder of the tournament.🤦🏻‍♂️ How is this a default?If Sorribes Tormo and Bouzkova actually protested to get their opponents defaulted for this, they should also be banned from playing the remainder of the tournament.🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/eEOxgbdmJI Bizarre beslissing. Federer heeft wel 10 keer onopzettelijk een ballenkind geraakt. twitter.com/dimonator/stat… Bizarre beslissing. Federer heeft wel 10 keer onopzettelijk een ballenkind geraakt. twitter.com/dimonator/stat…

"It’s unfortunate that Kato & Sutjiadi were defaulted. Ball kids do need to be protected but the action didn’t warrant a default. Federer did the same thing and wasn’t penalized. Bouzkova and SST pushing for the default is disappointing and uncalled for," a user said.

High on Tennis @atennishigh It’s unfortunate that Kato & Sutjiadi were defaulted. Ball kids do need to be protected but the action didn’t warrant a default. Federer did the same thing and wasn’t penalized. Bouzkova and SST pushing for the default is disappointing and uncalled for It’s unfortunate that Kato & Sutjiadi were defaulted. Ball kids do need to be protected but the action didn’t warrant a default. Federer did the same thing and wasn’t penalized. Bouzkova and SST pushing for the default is disappointing and uncalled for https://t.co/umWFKx6668

Here are some more fan reactions highlighting past inactions to players hitting ball kids with one fan commenting:

"Fed is a bad example. He could have strangled a ball kid and wouldn’t have been penalized. Lmao."

ゆい @yuiyuiyui57

やっぱり警告が妥当 twitter.com/atennishigh/st… High on Tennis @atennishigh It’s unfortunate that Kato & Sutjiadi were defaulted. Ball kids do need to be protected but the action didn’t warrant a default. Federer did the same thing and wasn’t penalized. Bouzkova and SST pushing for the default is disappointing and uncalled for It’s unfortunate that Kato & Sutjiadi were defaulted. Ball kids do need to be protected but the action didn’t warrant a default. Federer did the same thing and wasn’t penalized. Bouzkova and SST pushing for the default is disappointing and uncalled for https://t.co/umWFKx6668 全仏ダブルス加藤選手の失格の件、状況は少し違うがフェデラーでさえこういうことをしていてその時はお咎めなしなんだから、今回だけ失格というジャッジは不公平だと思うやっぱり警告が妥当 #RolandGarros 全仏ダブルス加藤選手の失格の件、状況は少し違うがフェデラーでさえこういうことをしていてその時はお咎めなしなんだから、今回だけ失格というジャッジは不公平だと思うやっぱり警告が妥当 #RolandGarros twitter.com/atennishigh/st…

Andrew Atkinson @atkinsonfasho Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Regardless of if this was the right call or not, and

I don't think it was, players can afford to be more careful with this stuff, anyhow.



Roger Federer, notably, often played with fire by zipping balls at ball boys in Australia to test their cricket catches.



Mixed results. Regardless of if this was the right call or not, and I don't think it was, players can afford to be more careful with this stuff, anyhow.Roger Federer, notably, often played with fire by zipping balls at ball boys in Australia to test their cricket catches.Mixed results. https://t.co/qqiKpfpf3z Fed is a bad example. He could have strangled a ball kid and wouldn’t have been penalized. Lmao twitter.com/benrothenberg/… Fed is a bad example. He could have strangled a ball kid and wouldn’t have been penalized. Lmao twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

"I am always gonna be a ball boy" - When Roger Federer talked about his time as a ball kid

Roger Federer with the ball kids

In his early days in tennis, Roger Federer spent two years as a ball kid on the court, famously serving the role at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. The 41-year-old has often looked back on his ball kid days, calling them a memorable time that shaped his view on the sport.

"It's a great memory for me, I loved being a ballboy here, I was able to see the best players in the world, first-hand, and see how they would prepare and how they should sweat and how they did they deal with the pressure and yeah, it's good moments for me," Federer recalled during an interview with Tennis TV in 2019.

"I guess it means I am still a ball boy too because at heart, I am always gonna be a ball boy," he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, in 2018, called upon the tennis community to protect ball kids, who he advised to make the most of their opportunity. Federer also called ball kids the "future" of tennis.

"There were no negatives, so you don’t want to have them leave feeling like, oh my god, like I was not appreciated or I was not liked or it was actually a horrible thing, you know? So yes, it needs to be taken care of. The ball kids are really important to us because they are also maybe the future of our game,” he said (via Reuters).

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes