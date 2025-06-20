"He was texting me non-stop" - Aryna Sabalenka playfully teases Grigor Dimitrov about 'begging' her for US Open mixed doubles pairing

Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dmitrov are among the all-star partnerships set to dazzle in the new version of mixed doubles at this year's US Open. The World no. 1 is currently competing at the Berlin Tennis Open. Following her second-round win over Rebeka Masarova on Thursday (June 19), she had a quick chat with Tennis Channel and, among other things, spoke about the team-up with her friend.

Sabalenka recalled in amusement at how Dimitrov was constantly badgering her about participating in mixed doubles at the US Open. He wouldn't take no for an answer, and she finally gave in.

"He was texting me, non-stop, begging me to play. “I was like, ‘Man, I don’t want to play.’ But he was begging and I was like, ‘Ok, you got it'," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka initially had no idea about the revamped version of mixed doubles at the US Open. When Dimitrov first texted her about it, she was left puzzled. Once she got a clear picture of it, she was eventually convinced to play. The two finalized their decision after the Australian Open.

“I didn’t really know about the mixed doubles situation at the US Open. I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Why would we play mixed doubles? He was explaining how it was before the US Open. But no one approached me, so I didn’t know if I was invited. We decided probably straight after the Australian Open," she added.

The news of the new mixed doubles format at the US Open came out in February this year. The event will be held during the same week as singles qualifying and will consist of 16 teams. The top eight teams will be decided based on singles ranking, while the remaining eight teams will be awarded wildcard entries.

While the reception to the new format has left fans and players divided, the initial line-up of teams has set the internet abuzz. Most of the top singles players have signed up to compete.

Aryna Sabalenka Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic among those to enter the US Open mixed doubles

Aryna Sabalenka at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

16 superstar team-ups were announced earlier this week for the US Open 2025 mixed doubles. Aside from Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov, other pairings include Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic.

Out of all the singles players in the current mixed doubles line-up, only Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini have won doubles titles at the Majors. The former won the women's doubles titles at the US Open 2019 and the Australian Open 2021, while the latter recently captured the doubles crown at the French Open.

Sabalenka was also a former World No. 1 in doubles. However, her partner Dimitrov doesn't have as much experience in the field, contesting doubles matches sporadically throughout the years. Notably, the duo have played mixed doubles as a pair at the World Tennis League, an exhibition event.

