"He thanked God for his points as if God would not have better things to do" - When Andre Agassi revealed his dislike for Michael Chang

Tennis legend Andre Agassi once revealed his dislike for former American professional tennis player Michael Chang.

Chang won the 1989 French Open at the age of 17 years, 109 days, making him the youngest man in history to win a singles Major. He also became the first American to win Roland Garros since Tony Trabert in 1955. Chang never won another Grand Slam despite reaching the final at the Australian Open and the US Open in 1996.

Chang won a total of 34 ATP singles titles and became the World No. 2 in September 1996. Chang and Andre Agassi met 22 times during their careers, with Agassi leading the head-to-head by a significant margin of 15-7.

Andre Agassi was asked about his dislike of Michael Chang in a 2009 interview with SPIEGEL. The eight-time Grand Slam champion responded in the affirmative, adding that he was irked by Chang's tendency to thank God for his points.

"Well, yes, I didn't like him. He thanked God for his points! As if God would not have better things to do," Agassi said.

Agassi also reflected on his former arch-rival Pete Sampras, saying if Sampras had not been around, he would have "won more and learned less." He also mentioned a metaphorical wall that existed between Sampras and him and that both players were lonely on tour.

"There is a lot of respect. I believe that, without Pete, I would have won more and learned less," Andre Agassi said.

"We were all driven. And, of course, there is something strange about tennis: Egocentric and narcissistic behavior can win; torture and the isolation of players may lead you to the top. Pete and I shared our life and our fate; we were together all year long. But we were lonely. If there was not the net separating us, there was a wall," he added.

"I told a lot of people that I hated tennis, seriously and strongly hated it" - Andre Agassi

2018 Australian Open - Day 2

Andre Agassi claimed in the same interview that he "hated" playing tennis but that people around him tried to persuade him of the opposite, except for his wife Steffi Graf.

"I told a lot of people that I hated tennis -- seriously and strongly hated it -- and they all tried to talk me out of it: "Ah, that is not right, Andre; in fact you love tennis, don't you?" Do you want to know what Stefanie said: "Don't we all?" Agassi said.

The 52-year-old also stated that it was Graf's choice to play tennis while he was forced into it.

"There is a very significant difference between us: Stefanie wanted to play tennis, it was her decision; and I did not, but I had to. For me it was the wrong life; it was not mine," Agassi added.

Poll : 0 votes