“He doesn't think about Carlos Alcaraz, David Ferrer or even Djokovic” - Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal on 22-time Grand Slam champion's reaction to not being the Spanish and World No. 1

Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal recently revealed his nephew’s approach to the rise of Carlos Alcaraz. The teenager secured the top position and leapfrogged the veteran countryman in the rankings, thus also becoming the new Spanish No. 1.

In an interview with AS, Toni Nadal was asked whether Alcaraz’s rise to World No. 1 had a positive impact on Rafael Nadal, taking the pressure off of him in their home country. The 36-year-old’s former coach, however, responded by stating that Nadal hardly thought about his colleagues’ repertoire and instead focused on his own game.

“I don't think Rafael thinks about that in the slightest. Rafael plays for him, he doesn't think about whether Carlos Alcaraz, David Ferrer or even Djokovic is there. My nephew plays and the appearance of this or the other, you take him knowing that he is a tough opponent,” he said.

Toni Nadal was also asked if he was able to watch Alcaraz’s US Open title run, to which he declared that he had not watched the young Spaniard’s matches. He, however, admitted to watching the US Open final and elaborated on the fixture which featured Casper Ruud, one of Rafa Nadal Academy’s students.

“I did not see them. I did see the final because he was playing against one of our players. When our player, Casper Ruud, lost set point, he then played a bad tie-break, and the set ball was played well by Carlos. From there, he disappeared. What I was worried about is Ruud, as you can imagine,” he revealed.

Rafael Nadal takes second place in world rankings behind Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are the World No. 1 and World No. 2 respectively

Rafael Nadal was leapfrogged by both Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud as the youngsters took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively after the US Open. The veteran was, however, reinstated as the World No. 2 after Ruud was defeated in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open by Yoshihito Nishioka.

This marks the first time in tennis history that a Spanish duo have taken the top-2 spots in the ATP rankings simultaneously. World No. 1 Alcaraz expressed his delight at sharing the historic feat alongside the legend.

"Two (Spaniards) at the top of the ranking! Proud to share this historic moment with Rafael Nadal , the best player of all time! Come on!" he wrote.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion echoed the sentiment and acknowledged the historic moment.

“Momento histórico" (Historical moment),” said Nadal in his instagram story.

Nadal on his Instagram story

