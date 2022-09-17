"He treated me, and he treats everybody exactly like the normal bloke on the street to their mate" - Dan Evans on the 'biggest compliment' he can give Roger Federer.

Dan Evans heaped praise on Roger Federer and his personality, calling him a normal and down-to-earth person.

On Thursday, the Swiss maestro called it a day on his glittering tennis career and claimed that the upcoming Laver Cup would be his final outing.

Evans, who is currently representing Great Britain in the Davis Cup, beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 6-4.

Asked about Federer's retirement in his post-match press conference, the 32-year-old said that the 20-time Grand Slam champion and his team were very good to him.

"Yeah, him and his team are great to me. We practiced a bunch of times. Obviously I think two-and-a-half weeks once in Dubai every day. Yeah, it was great. Roger was cool," Evans said.

The Brit hailed the 41-year-old's down-to-earth personality and said that he was a very good partner to practice with.

"Yeah, I think the biggest compliment I can give him is he was very, very normal, down-to-earth person who was obviously good in king-like status in the sport. He treated me, and he treats everybody exactly like the normal bloke on the street to their mate. That was the biggest compliment I can give him. Obviously a very good practice partner to be able to practice with. Yeah, he was like his phone, would never go off out loud in a press conference," he said.

Evans also stated that the former World No. 1 will be missed and that it would be unfortunate for the younger generation not to see him play.

"No, he was good. I think he would be missed. He would say hello to everybody on tour. Obviously to be as good as he was, he obviously wasn't nice to everybody, I'm sure, but an amazing competitor. He'll be sorely missed, I think. It will be different for the older guys to not have him around. It's unfortunate for the younger generation to not see how he operated, yeah," he added.

Roger Federer will represent Team Europe at Laver Cup

Roger Federer will look to put on a good show at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer will represent Team Europe at the Laver Cup alongside Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Swiss is yet to lose a singles match at the Laver Cup and will look to maintain that record this season.

The event is scheduled to begin on September 23 at the O2 Arena in London.

