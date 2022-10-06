"He has been in more trouble than one can bear sometimes" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on 22-time Grand Slam champion's topsy-turvy 2022 season

Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal recently shed light on the Spaniard’s 2022 season.

While speaking to AS, Toni Nadal admitted that although the 36-year-old has had a spectacular season, he also faced many setbacks relating to his physical well-being. Uncle Toni, however, assured that the Spanish legend is now doing well.

“Today I talked to him and now he is fine. It is true that he has had a difficult year. It could have been an extraordinary season, but it has been marred by the continual inconvenience he has had,” he said about the World No. 2.

Having prematurely called it quits for his 2021 season while recovering from a foot injury, Nadal started the 2022 season with an outstanding streak of 20 victories. He won the Australian Open as well as two other titles in Melbourne and Acapulco.

His streak was snapped by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final, where Nadal suffered a rib stress fracture. The resilient Spaniard, however, recovered and collected his 14th French Open title to claim a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam.

Speaking about his season, Toni Nadal, Rafael Nadal’s former coach, said that his nephew's physical challenges tainted the otherwise noteworthy season. The 22-time Major winner's progress was curtailed in tournaments such Wimbledon, where he had to pull out of his semifinal encounter against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal tear, and the US Open, where he was defeated by Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round.

“The results went well because he won Australia and Roland Garros, but you leave with a bitter taste in your mouth. At Wimbledon he couldn't play a semifinal when he was playing well and was a clear candidate for the title, also problems in New York. What an athlete wants above all else is to be well and play, also to win. My nephew has won, but he has been in more trouble than one can bear sometimes,” Toni Nadal said.

“The main thing is that he wants to play” – Uncle Toni on his nephew Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal clarified that although the World No. 2 suffered numerous setbacks in 2022, he never suggested that the Spanish legend should stop competing.

“It is true that he has had different problems and this affects you in the end, but the main thing is that he wants to play. To one who has that desire I would never tell him to stop,” he said.

Speaking further, Toni Nadal admitted that if his nephew suffers frequently, he may have to make the decision to step back. The former coach, however, maintained that the former World No. 1 hadn’t reached that stage yet.

“I think that, as long as you feel competitive and have the luck to keep winning (you can keep playing). What you like is playing tennis, there will be time to stop. Of course, if one is suffering more than necessary, there comes a time when you say you're leaving. But Rafael has not reached this situation,” he stated.

Rafael Nadal was last seen playing a doubles fixture alongside Roger Federer at the Laver Cup. The Spaniard’s upcoming competitive schedule hasn’t been declared. He is, however, expected to play at an exhibition tour in South America and Mexico in late November.

