"It’s good that these guys found success in tennis because they’d be jobless if they were actors" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud's hilarious promo video 

Rafael Nadal has disclosed that he intends to play Casper Ruud in a rematch of their French Open final encounter when he resumes playing in November. Before the year is up, the duo will take part in an exhibition tour of South America. They will engage in five matches and play the opening game of the series in Buenos Aires, Argentina, starting on November 23.

The news was made public by Casper Ruud, who also released a video of their conversation on Instagram. In the clip, the 23-year-old can be seen asking for a retaliation match against Rafael Nadal and the Spaniard responds by saying:

"Let me think… Ok, I know what we can do. We can play a match in Buenos Aires. I give you the [chance for] revenge there and if you win; I treat you to a barbecue…" Rafael Nadal said.

"Do you know what? I’ll give you 5 matches to take revenge: one in Buenos Aires, another in Bogota, another in Quito, another in Belo Horizonte and another one in Ciudad de Mexico. Are they enough?" he added.

In view of this, tennis fans flocked to Twitter to express their opinions on the event. One user hilariously mocked the pair by joking that if they were actors, they would be jobless, and wrote:

"It’s good that these guys found success in tennis because they’d be jobless if they were actors."

Another user praised Casper Ruud for being able to communicate with Rafael Nadal in Spanish and wrote:

"Wonderful Casper can converse with Rafa in Spanish as that's what Rafa is comfortable with. They click on many levels. How great."

"It's hard not to get emotional"- Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's retirement

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Roger Federer retired after the conclusion of the 2022 Laver Cup. Federer and Nadal competed in a doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World, falling short 4-6, 7-6(2), and 11-9.

A tearful farewell was held after the match, with Nadal and Federer holding hands at one point. The Spaniard later admitted to being sensitive and said it was hard not to get emotional after everything that transpired on the night.

"I'm a sensitive person, when you see someone you appreciate saying goodbye it's hard not to get emotional. It was difficult for it not to happen because of everything that was experienced that night," Nadal said.

