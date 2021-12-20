"It is an impossible mission to beat Novak Djokovic in Australia" - Andy Murray 

In a recent interview with Sport Klub, former World No. 1 Andy Murray admitted that Novak Djokovic is "untouchable" in Australia and it is an "impossible mission to beat him" there. The Brit also hailed the Serbian legend as a complete player, claiming that it is very difficult to defeat him on any surface.

Despite failing to win the 2021 Mubadala Tennis Championships title, Andy Murray delivered some stunning performances in Abu Dhabi. The 34-year-old player defeated the likes of Rafael Nadal and Daniel Evans en route to the final and finished as the runner-up of the exhibition tournament.

In the interview, Murray said that Novak Djokovic is a phenomenal player who plays very well irrespective of the surface. He also stated that the Serb's record at the Australian Open is quite "crazy."

"When it comes to Djokovic, the first thing that comes to mind is Australia. He is untouchable there. It is an impossible mission to beat him. The number of titles he has there is crazy. Besides, it is difficult to play against Novak on any surface, as he conforms very well on all surfaces. He is very complete," said Murray in the interview.

Novak Djokovic with the Australian Open 2021 title

Djokovic is currently enjoying a 21-match winning streak at the Australian Open and hasn't lost a single match there since 2018. He is the most successful player at this Grand Slam in the Open Era, having already won nine titles in Melbourne.

However, Murray pointed out that since he has defeated Djokovic twice on grass, he has a better chance of winning against the current World No. 1 on that surface. He also emphasized that playing against Roger Federer at Wimbledon is "a bit more difficult" than the Serb. Murray is yet to win a match against the Swiss maestro at the Grand Slam.

George Bellshaw @BellshawGeorge Couple of Wimbledon legends: Roger Federer and Andy Murray practising at the All England Club this evening. Couple of Wimbledon legends: Roger Federer and Andy Murray practising at the All England Club this evening. https://t.co/CRfrQQrkmb

"I beat Nole twice on grass, so I think I have a better chance on that surface. On the other hand, against Federer, I lost several important matches in grass so I can say it's a bit more difficult against him than against Novak at Wimbledon," added the three-time Grand Slam champion.

"The worst thing on a tennis court is having Rafael Nadal on the other side of the court" - Andy Murray

Despite lauding Federer and Djokovic, Andy Murray accepted that his toughest opponent on the court has been Rafael Nadal. He stressed upon the fact that it is the "most difficult task" to defeat the Spaniard on a slow surface.

Andy Murray with Rafael Nadal

"I have talked a bit about the characteristics of Nole or Roger, but there is no doubt that the worst thing on a tennis court is having Nadal on the other side of the court. Perhaps it is the most difficult task in the world of sport, to beat him on a slow surface, especially in Paris," said the Brit.

Murray said that Nadal is "almost invincible" on clay, whereas it is comparatively easier to beat him on any other surface. However, the Brit is one of only four players who have managed to defeat Nadal in the finals of a clay-court tournament since 2003. He battled past him in the finals of the Mutua Madrid Open in 2015.

TENNIS @Tennis Andy Murray won the biggest clay-court final of his career against...Rafael Nadal. Remembering the 2015 Madrid Masters title match: bsltnns.co/nMcxV5 Andy Murray won the biggest clay-court final of his career against...Rafael Nadal. Remembering the 2015 Madrid Masters title match: bsltnns.co/nMcxV5 https://t.co/Eo5YBiJofQ

"It's completely different when you play against him on another surface. I'm not saying it's easy, but it's much easier to beat him on other surfaces than on clay, where he's almost invincible," concluded the former World No. 1.

Also Read Article Continues below

After regaining his form and momentum at the Mubadala Tennis Championships, Andy Murray will be looking forward to performing well at the 2022 Australian Open.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya