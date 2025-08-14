"He wants to own every single Serena Williams product" - Husband Alexis Ohanian's colleague reveals true level of his crazy obsession with American

American businessman Evan Parker recently disclosed Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's tendency to hoard the official collectible cards featuring the 23-time Major winner. According to Parker, this rather hilarious quirk shown by Ohanian is an indicator of his devotion towards his wife's brand.Having turned pro in the late 1990s, Williams dominated the WTA Tour over the next two decades by bagging an overall 98 pro titles, spending 319 weeks as the World No. 1, and taking home around $95 million in prize money earnings. The American eventually hung up her racket at the 2022 US Open, following which she was treated to a standing ovation from her family and thousands of fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.Serena Williams' husband and $150 million-worth entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian (via Celebrity Net Worth) has supported every step the 43-year-old has taken since her retirement. Earlier this week, the Reddit co-founder's commitment to his wife came into question during a recent media interaction, where Mantel CEO Evan Parker claimed that his colleague has, hilariously enough, collected &quot;somewhere around 7,000 of Williams' graded cards&quot;.&quot;It's hard to be a big Serena Williams collector around Alexis because he buys every single thing,&quot; Evan Parker said during an interview with WeTheHobby. &quot;He has somewhere around 7,000 of her graded cards, so every major Serena card he owns, for the most part, and if he doesn't own them, he's looking for them.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also asserted that the 42-year-old businessman is quite intent on keeping all of Serena Williams' collectible cards in their household.&quot;So I've got 2, 3 things from Serena in my collection, and I know that they are things that are not important to him because they're not high value,&quot; Parker added. &quot;But he would also buy them from me tomorrow if you thought that you could just corner the entire market. He wants to own every single Serena product that's ever been out there.&quot;For those unaware, Alexis Ohanian co-founded the social media trading card platform Mantel with film producer Brent Montgomery in December 2024.Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on his wife's trading cards collection: &quot;Museums will put pieces for public display&quot;A few months before Mantel hit the market last year, Alexis Ohanian reportedly partnered with American trading card marketplace 'Alt' to collect 4,500 of Serena Williams' most sought-after cards. The multimillionaire boasted of his collection in his comments to the media, claiming that the cards would be celebrated in a &quot;museum&quot; and put on exhibition for Williams and Ohanian's grandchildren to see in the foreseeable future.&quot;The whole plan for this is that like grandkids, great grandkids, they'll have this collection and probably hundred years from now, museums will want to put pieces of this up for the public display,&quot; Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said last year. &quot;But I don't want our grandkids to ever have to go to museums to see someone else's possession. They should be the ones renting it out. So that's why we got the greatest collection of all time for you.&quot;In what was a fitting name, Ohanian dubbed his card collection &quot;The Serena Collection&quot;, effectively proving to their fans and well-wishers that he remains the 23-time Major winner's biggest supporter.