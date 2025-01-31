Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride after adding 'legendary' prop from 5x Oscar-winning movie to his collection

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently expressed his excitement after adding a legendary prop from the Hollywood blockbuster Gladiator to his collection. Ohanian tried on Maximus’ helmet and delivered an iconic line from the movie.

Gladiator was released in 2000 and won five Oscars and grossed over $457 million worldwide against a $103 million budget.

On Thursday, Ohanian posted a video of himself unboxing the helmet used by Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general seeking revenge against a corrupt emperor. When the entrepreneur tried to put it on, the helmet didn’t fit. Ohanian then mimicked Maximus, quoting a popular line from the film’s climax.

“Is this it? So this is the helmet that Maximus Decimus Meridius wore in gladiator. (Tries to put it in) No there's no way it's gonna fit, my heads too big. That's okay, that's okay though. But he pulls it off and is like (mimics maximus) “My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius,husband to a murdered wife, father to a murdered son, and I'll have my vengeance in this life or the next ” oh that was sick is that?” Alexis Ohanian said

Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded Mantel with Brent Montgomery in 2024, announced that he would be adding the legendary prop to his personal Mantel page. Mantel is a social media platform and content hub for collectors to showcase and discuss their prized items.

“Okay, so this piece right here is straight out of one of the most legendary moments in movie history... Doesn’t fit my head, but doesn't matter. This thing is legendary. Definitely adding this to my @onMantel page.” - Alexis Ohanian said

'They should be the ones renting it out' - Alexis Ohanian plans to keep Serena Williams' legacy in the family

Serena Willaims and Husband Alexis Ohanian with their daughter Olympia - Source: Getty

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, has always expressed his passion for collectibles, which inspired him to found Mantel.

In 2024, the $150 million-worth techpreneur flaunted his collection of Serena Williams sports cards. He collaborated with ALT to amass up to 4,500 cards. In an interview, he stated that the collection would be passed down to future generations, with the goal that their grandchildren would own and rent it out rather than visit museums to see it.

"The whole plan for this is that like grandkids, great grandkids, they'll have this collection and probably hundred years from now, museums will want to put pieces of this up for the public display," Ohanian said.

But I don't want our grandkids to ever have to go to museums to see someone else's possession. They should be the ones renting it out. So that's why we got the greatest collection of all time for you [Serena Williams]," he added.

Ohanian also owns cards from various sports. Continuing to showcase his passion for collectibles, in December 2024, he offered a $200,000 bounty for a rare trading card featuring Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

